Green Home Systems Urges N. Carolina Homeowners to Take Advantage of Duke Energy’s Existing NEM Plan Before 1st of July

New Changes to NC's Solar Net Metering Policy

In response to Duke Energy's changes to net metering policy, Green Home Systems is urging NC residents to go solar and benefit the current net metering plan.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to Duke Energy's announcement of changes to its net metering policy, Green Home Systems is urging North Carolina homeowners to act quickly and take advantage of the existing net metering plan before it changes.

Starting on July 1, 2023, Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress customers will have to choose between the temporary Bridge Rate plan and the Residential Solar Choice plan, with full-retail net metering no longer available. As a result, any excess energy generated by solar customers will be worth significantly less than under the current policy.

"North Carolina homeowners who are considering solar should act now and take advantage of the existing net metering plan before it changes," said Barry Durand, Manager at Green Home Systems. "By going solar now, homeowners can enjoy the benefits of full retail net metering, which can eliminate almost their entire electricity bill and recoup their investment in solar in a short time."

Green Home Systems provides solar solutions to North Carolina residents, and has been helping homeowners go solar and take advantage of net metering for over a decade. "Going solar not only helps homeowners save money on their electricity bills, but it also helps reduce carbon emissions and promote a cleaner environment," said Durand. "At Green Home Systems, we are committed to helping homeowners in North Carolina make the switch to solar and take advantage of the current net metering plan before it's too late."

For more information about Green Home Systems and its solar solutions, visit www.greenhomesystems.com