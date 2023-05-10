Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,067 in the last 365 days.

Kohl's Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Kohl's Corporation KSS today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 21, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2023.

About Kohl's

Kohl's KSS is a leading omnichannel retailer. With more than 1,100 stores in 49 states and the online convenience of Kohls.com and the Kohl's App, Kohl's offers amazing national and private brands at incredible savings for families nationwide. Kohl's is committed to progress in its diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, and the company's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) stewardship. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl's impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005798/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Kohl's Declares Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more