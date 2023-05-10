Celebrity Chef Joey Morelli on a Mission to Provide Hunger Relief to Children Around the World

/EIN News/ -- Highland Park, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Park, Illinois -

Joey Morelli, a celebrity chef and owner of Max’s Deli in Highland Park, IL, takes pride in his non-profit organization, Joey’s Food Fight, which has the mission of raising funds for orphanages all over the world with the specific goal of providing hunger relief for children in various countries. To fulfill this mission, Joey has been traveling to various places around the world, such as Thailand, Cambodia, and other countries, visiting orphanages, teaching children how to prepare food and cook and urging people from around the world to send their donations to help improve the children’s quality of life.

Joey Morelli explains, "Our mission is to empower and educate children in orphanages worldwide through the power of cooking. We believe that by teaching them valuable culinary and life skills, we can help them become self-sufficient and confident individuals. Our approach is both educational and entertaining, making the learning process enjoyable for the kids we work with. As we continue to grow and expand our reach, we aspire to collaborate with like-minded organizations and individuals who share our passion for making a difference in the lives of children in need.”

Chef Joey Morelli is traveling around the world and people can join him in his adventure through his videos that are available on various platforms, including YouTube and Tiktok. Those who want to take a look at his videos can go to https://www.tiktok.com/@joeysfoodfight.

As it turned out, chef Joey’s journey to various places around the world is actually an adventure as he visited important places and also took note of the unique culture of the people in places like Thailand and Cambodia. Recently, he visited the Big Buddha in Phuket, Thailand. This is the Great Buddha of Phuket that is sitting on top of Nakkerd Hill near Chalong. As always, he injects his own brand of humor in this particular video.

Joey Morelli also enjoyed several days of scuba diving in Phuket and he features his last seafood meal on the beach in Phuket in one of his videos. He shows the various kinds of fresh seafood available that were grilled and cooked right in front of him. His meal included fish, crabs, lobster, squid, and more.

In another video, Joey featured his tour of Central Market in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. As usual, there was a wide range of seafood like clams, squid, fish, and more. There were also a broad range of vegetables.

In a more recent video, Joey was teaching the children in an orphanage in Cambodia how to cook banana apple pancakes, eggs, and bacon. This was in the Hope House an orphanage in Cambodia for which he has been collecting donations for rebuilding the orphanage’s kitchen and he taught those who manage the said kitchen how to shop for various ingredients and then prepare and cook healthy meals while staying within budget.

Joey Morelli obtained his degree in Restaurant Management in 1992 and later on an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts. He has more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry and he currently own Max’s Deli, a high-volume New York style delicatessen in Highland Park, IL. Motivated by his love for cooking and his strong desire to give back to the community by supporting children, he expects to bring his unique combination of humor and culinary expertise to help children in orphanages around the world. He also partners with other organizations, such a Hope for the Silent Voices, to generate a greater impact and change the lives of children for the better.

Joey Morelli says, “Your support can help us make a real difference in the lives of children in need. With your help, we can provide them with the skills and resources they need to become self-sufficient. Join us in our mission to create a better future for children everywhere.”

