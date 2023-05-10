Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2023 First Quarter Reporting and Earnings Call

/EIN News/ -- Midland, Texas, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS), announced today it intends to host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:00AM EDT (10:00AM CDT).

The Company’s Q1 2023 financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company’s website (www.ngsgi.com) after market closes on Monday, May 15, 2023.

To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section. To connect telephonically, call (800) 550-9745 using conference ID 167298 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

NGS is a leading provider of gas compression technology and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compression equipment for oil and natural gas upstream providers and midstream facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas. The Company maintains service facilities located in major energy producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com









Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Investor Relations (432)262-2700 ir@ngsgi.com www.ngsgi.com