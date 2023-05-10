Submit Release
Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2023 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation’s Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:

Class Director Votes For Proxy %  Votes Withheld Proxy %
Class A Shareholders Timothy W. Casgrain 8,204,755 100%  0 0.00%
Christopher Killi 8,204,755 100%  0 0.00%
Class B Shareholders Ian G. Cockwell 876,152 100%  0 0.00%
Joseph F. Killi 876,152 100%  0 0.00%
Marc D. Sardachuk 876,152 100%  0 0.00%

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information, please contact:
Executive Officers
(403) 705-8038

 


