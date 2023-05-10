Governor Abbott Announces Second Small Business Summit In Abilene

May 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the second 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Abilene on Thursday, May 18. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our Texas economy, and we are proud of the hardworking business owners who contribute so much to our communities and economic success as a state,” said Governor Abbott. "Home to over 3.1 million small businesses, Texas continues to be the premier destination to start and grow a small business in the nation. We look forward to bringing the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit to Abilene as we build upon our legacy as a place where small businesses thrive and strengthen our position as the economic engine of America."

The Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Abilene will provide Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, the Abilene Regional Growth Alliance, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Abilene

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Abilene Convention Center

1100 N. 6th St.

Abilene, TX 79601

Panel Topics:

Access to Finance & Funding

Recruiting & Retention of Employees

Marketing & E-Commerce Essentials

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions.

For more information and to register: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-abilene

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Amarillo – June 1

The Woodlands – June 15

Kingsville – June 29

Arlington – July 13

Stephenville – July 27

McAllen – August 10

Marshall – August 24

Horizon City – September 7

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 8

Zapata – December 7

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal to provide on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal