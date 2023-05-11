Unique Business, Tossable Digits, Offers Virtual Phone Numbers - Keeping Direct Phone Numbers Private
Stay Connected. Stay Private. Unlimited Virtual Phone Numbers Anywhere, Anytime
Tossable Digits is a rising business offering consumers one or more virtual phone numbers that can be used with any phone or no phone at all.”STAMFORD, CT, US, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people don’t realize how much their identity is tied to their phone number. It’s the only identifying number that can transfer regardless of the service provider, unlike a credit card and unlike email. Tossable Digits is a rising business offering consumers one or more virtual phone numbers that can be used with any phone or no phone at all! These normal phone numbers offer a myriad of uses: sales, ad tracking, work, real estate, privacy, or consolidating that extra phone into one. Tossable Digits offers virtual numbers in the US, Canada, and over 60 other countries. Incoming calls can be routed to one or more phone numbers, sent straight to a voicemail, or a pre-recorded message. There are no contracts - use the phone numbers for 2 minutes or 10 years.
— Peter Beckman
“I started Tossable Digits in 2006 to keep my personal cell phone off the Internet while still taking calls about my car for sale,” says Peter Beckman. “At the time, I called the phone numbers that I sold ‘Real Numbers,’ but that didn’t really describe what I was selling. The Wikipedia entry on ‘Virtual Numbers’ was first added in 2009. It succinctly defines a virtual phone number as a telephone number without a directly associated telephone line and may use their existing phones, without the need to purchase additional hardware. That’s what we do, plus add a whole lot of included features.”
Virtual Phone Numbers are sometimes called follow-me numbers, number masking, or proxy phone numbers, because they allow people to be found anywhere in the world, and they hide their real physical location and keep their real direct phone number private. Any phone number can become a virtual phone number. Through a process called porting, people can turn any landline, business, or mobile phone number into a virtual phone number by transferring it to Tossable Digits.
Virtual phone numbers are like chameleons — each one can work differently, and in the case of Tossable Digits, consumers can treat different callers differently. People can turn on Voicemail and SMS, or just Call Recording, and then add Call Screening so the caller can announce themselves in their own voice.
Every virtual number from Tossable Digits comes with Call Recording, Voicemail, Mobile App, Do Not Disturb feature, Call Rules where people can send specific numbers straight to Voicemail without ringing on their phone as well as RoboCall Blocking, Outdial, text messaging and so much more.
There are a lot more ways that customers can use virtual phone numbers:
• Inexpensive Ad Tracking – People can see how effective their newspaper, billboard, or Yellow Page ads are doing.
• Selling Online – Keep real direct number private and off the Internet, use one of Tossable Digit’s virtual phone numbers instead.
• Auto or Real Estate Sales – Get a phone number for each listing so it’s easy to know what the customer is calling about before answering.
• Ex-pats – Traveling for a while? No need to pay for a phone provider to hold the number, bring it over to us and gain more control.
• Student Contact – Teachers can use a virtual phone number to call parents and control when calls ring through to their real phone
• Dump That Second Phone – It’s 2023 - dump that landline but keep the phone number.
• Phone Numbers are the Only Personal Identifier We Truly Control Along with Email and Addresses – Tossable Digits can allow customers to use the same phone number they had as a kid that has been ported from service provider to service provider.
Tossable Digits offers both monthly and annual plans, starting at USD $3.49/month and customers can cancel service at any time AND move (port) their phone numbers to another service.
