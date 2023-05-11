An Important Message from the Wee Care Team
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, U. S., May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wee Care Nanny Agency takes seriously the right to protect all our clients (nannies, sitters, educators, and families alike) from marketplace confusion caused by another company’s use of our trademark name ("Wee Care Nanny"), and to protect the goodwill and stellar reputation our agency has built upon for over 20 years. To help reduce ongoing consumer confusion, Wee Care Nanny Agency is NOT affiliated with the online platform WeeCare.co. In fact, on March 13, 2023, Wee Care Nanny Agency filed a trademark infringement suit vs. WeeCare.co in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The case number 1:23-cv-02117.
In the event you mistakenly signed up with the WeeCare.co online platform, and intended to sign up with Wee Care Nanny Agency, please contact us at (203) 359-8410 or (212) 364-5142 or info@weecarenanny.com. We are happy to help and appreciate all your support!
Founded in 2001, Wee Care Nanny Agency is one of the most trusted full-service household staffing agencies in the country, placing top-notch career nannies, newborn care specialists, educators, housekeepers, and other domestic staff with some of the most discerning families in the Tri-State region (NY, NJ, and CT). We provide an extensive vetting process that delivers experienced and dedicated nannies and other employees who are not merely acceptable, but are truly exceptional. Wee Care was recently named 1 of the top 10 nanny placement agencies in the US. We have office locations in New York City and Connecticut.
Marc Lenes
