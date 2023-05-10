Submit Release
VPG to Participate in the 23rd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference on May 24 and 25, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies, announced that the company will present at the 23rd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference on May 24 and 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, CA.

For more information regarding VPG’s participation in this conference or for assistance in scheduling a one-on-meeting, please contact info@vpgsensors.com or refer to the events page on our website at https://ir.vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


For Investors:
Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com

 


Primary Logo

