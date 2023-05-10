Teknova Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- First quarter 2023 total revenue was $9.1 million, up 16% sequentially



Launch of proprietary AAV-Tek™ Solutions gene therapy product line

Company reaffirms 2023 revenue guidance of $42-46 million

HOLLISTER, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading producer of critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Today we reported operating results in line with our expectations for the first quarter of 2023,” said Stephen Gunstream, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teknova. “We continue to execute operationally, as we work to qualify our new facility to produce GMP-grade products and launched our first, proprietary product line. Our outlook for the full year is unchanged and we remain confident in our ability to deliver revenue growth in line with our long-term expectations during the second half of 2023.”

“During the first quarter of 2023, we managed our operating expenses and capital expenditures to plan. We continue to expect full-year free cash outflow of approximately $30 million,” explained Matt Lowell, Chief Financial Officer of Teknova.

Corporate and Financial Updates

First quarter 2023 total revenue of $9.1 million, up 16% from the fourth quarter 2022 and down 18% from the first quarter 2022

Qualification activities are underway in our new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and we expect it to be operational for the production of GMP-grade products by mid-2023

Launched our first, proprietary product line, AAV-Tek™ Solutions, specifically created to address critical pain points in the AAV gene therapy development workflow

Released a first-of-its-kind product in this line — the AAV-Tek AEX Buffer Screening Kit — that could save months of process development time by helping gene therapy developers to identify the ideal buffer formulations for use during AAV downstream processing

Cash position of $30.2 million and gross debt of $22.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2023

Revenue for the First Quarter

For the Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Lab Essentials $ 7,257 $ 6,975 Clinical Solutions 1,609 3,812 Other 255 360 Total revenue $ 9,121 $ 11,147

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter 2023 was $9.1 million, down 18% compared to $11.1 million in the first quarter 2022. Lab Essentials revenue was $7.3 million in the first quarter 2023, up 4% compared to $7.0 million in the first quarter 2022. Clinical Solutions revenue was $1.6 million, down 58% compared to $3.8 million in the first quarter 2022.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2023 was $2.4 million, compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter 2022. Gross margin for the first quarter 2023 was 26.6%, compared to 48.0% in the first quarter 2022. The lower gross margin for the first quarter 2023 compared to the first quarter 2022 was primarily driven by the decrease in revenue and the associated lower absorption of fixed manufacturing labor and overhead costs.

Operating expenses for the first quarter 2023 were $11.4 million, compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter 2022. Excluding the one-time, non-recurring charge related to the reduction in workforce of $0.7 million incurred during the first quarter 2023, operating expenses decreased compared to the first quarter 2022. The decrease was driven by reduced spending, primarily in professional fees and occupancy costs, partially offset by higher wages and stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss for the first quarter 2023 was $8.8 million, or negative $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million, or negative $0.20 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2023 was negative $6.1 million, compared to negative $4.3 million for the first quarter 2022. Free Cash Flow was negative $12.0 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to negative $11.1 million for the first quarter 2022.

Reiterates 2023 Outlook

Teknova is reiterating its fiscal 2023 outlook for revenue and free cash outflow. The Company continues to anticipate total revenue of $42 million to $46 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 (“2023”), which assumes roughly flat performance in Lab Essentials and 20-50% growth in Clinical Solutions. The Company also continues to anticipate free cash outflow of approximately $30 million for 2023.

About Teknova

Teknova makes solutions possible. Since 1996, Teknova has been innovating the manufacture of critical reagents for the life sciences industry to accelerate the discovery and development of novel therapies that will help people live longer, healthier lives. We offer fully customizable solutions for every stage of the workflow, supporting industry leaders in cell and gene therapy, molecular diagnostics, and synthetic biology. Our fast turnaround of high-quality agar plates, microbial culture media, buffers, reagents, and water helps our customers scale seamlessly from RUO to GMP. Headquartered in Hollister, California, with over 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art facilities, Teknova’s modular manufacturing platform was designed by our team of scientists, engineers, and quality control experts to efficiently produce the foundational ingredients for the discovery and commercialization of novel therapies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Teknova uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the performance of its business and the effectiveness of its business strategies: (a) Adjusted EBITDA and (b) Free Cash Flow.

Teknova defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest income (expense), net, benefit from income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that Teknova does not consider representative of its ongoing operating performance.

Teknova defines Free Cash Flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property, plant, and equipment.

Teknova presents Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow in this press release because Teknova believes that analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these measures to evaluate companies in Teknova’s industry and that such measures facilitate comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Teknova also believes such measures are helpful in highlighting trends in Teknova’s operating results because they exclude items that are not indicative of Teknova’s core operating performance. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by Teknova may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Teknova’s anticipated total revenue, including our expectations for 2023 revenue guidance, expected growth in Lab Essentials and Clinical Solutions, ongoing capacity expansion, new research and development products, prospects, including to achieve profitability, strategy of managing operating expenses, and long-term growth strategy. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Teknova’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, demand for Teknova’s products (including the potential delay or pausing of customer orders); Teknova’s assessment of fundamental indicators of future demand across its target customer base; Teknova’s ability to expand its production, commercial, and research and development capabilities; Teknova’s cash flows and revenue growth rate; Teknova’s supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties, including those related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of Teknova’s revenue; potential acquisitions and integration of other companies; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Teknova’s most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Teknova’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although Teknova believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, Teknova does not know whether its expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by Teknova on its website or otherwise. Teknova does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.





ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 9,121 $ 11,147 Cost of sales 6,698 5,798 Gross profit 2,423 5,349 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,395 2,013 Sales and marketing 2,343 1,597 General and administrative 7,345 7,295 Amortization of intangible assets 286 287 Total operating expenses 11,369 11,192 Loss from operations (8,946 ) (5,843 ) Other income (expenses), net Interest income (expense), net 93 (13 ) Other income (expense), net 18 — Total other income (expenses), net 111 (13 ) Loss before income taxes (8,835 ) (5,856 ) Benefit from income taxes (18 ) (359 ) Net loss $ (8,817 ) $ (5,497 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share—basic and diluted 28,181,457 28,030,971

ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

As of March 31, As of December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,215 $ 42,236 Accounts receivable, net 4,777 4,261 Inventories, net 12,151 12,247 Income taxes receivable 22 22 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,466 2,374 Total current assets 49,631 61,140 Property, plant, and equipment, net 53,733 51,577 Operating right-of-use lease assets 18,237 19,736 Intangible assets, net 17,270 17,556 Other non-current assets 2,150 2,252 Total assets $ 141,021 $ 152,261 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,885 $ 2,449 Accrued liabilities 4,758 6,203 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,011 2,223 Total current liabilities 8,654 10,875 Deferred tax liabilities 1,204 1,223 Other accrued liabilities 169 191 Long-term debt, net 22,036 21,976 Long-term operating lease liabilities 16,871 18,111 Total liabilities 48,934 52,376 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 155,910 154,891 Accumulated deficit (63,823 ) (55,006 ) Total stockholders’ equity 92,087 99,885 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 141,021 $ 152,261

ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (8,817 ) $ (5,497 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense 2 7 Inventory reserve (144 ) (4 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,130 751 Stock-based compensation 1,010 787 Deferred taxes (19 ) (360 ) Amortization of debt financing costs 90 46 Non-cash lease expense 47 106 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (518 ) (1,319 ) Inventories 240 (1,028 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 271 547 Other non-current assets 102 (216 ) Accounts payable (386 ) 237 Accrued liabilities (670 ) 762 Other (22 ) (20 ) Cash used in operating activities (7,684 ) (5,201 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (4,312 ) (5,917 ) Cash used in investing activities (4,312 ) (5,917 ) Financing activities: Payment of offering costs (34 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9 55 Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (25 ) 55 Change in cash and cash equivalents (12,021 ) (11,063 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 42,236 87,518 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 30,215 $ 76,455

ALPHA TEKNOVA, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss – as reported $ (8,817 ) $ (5,497 ) Add back: Interest income (expense), net 93 (13 ) Benefit from income taxes (18 ) (359 ) Depreciation expense 844 464 Amortization of intangible assets 286 287 EBITDA $ (7,798 ) $ (5,092 ) Other and one-time expenses: Stock-based compensation expense 1,010 787 Severance pay and other termination benefits 725 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,063 ) $ (4,305 )





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash used in operating activities $ (7,684 ) $ (5,201 ) Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (4,312 ) (5,917 ) Free Cash Flow $ (11,996 ) $ (11,118 )

