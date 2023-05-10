Snail, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- CULVER CITY, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.



Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented: “We are thrilled by the ongoing engagement surrounding our ARK series. We have faced the challenging choice of postponing the release of ARK 2 until next year to ensure that we devote ample time to enhancing the game's quality and providing an unparalleled gaming experience for our players.”

Tsai continued, “We have exciting plans to launch an expanded edition of the ARK series, which will undergo a remastering process using Unreal Engine 5. This remastered series will offer an extraordinary experience to both new and existing players, while also establishing a solid foundation for a successful launch of ARK 2.”

First Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue was $13.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to revenue of $28.1 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $14.6 million. The decrease in net revenues was due to a decrease in sales of ARK, attributable to a decrease in the average sales price per unit, and the recognition of additional revenue from deferred revenue and one-time payments related to contracts with certain platforms that did not repeat in the three months ended March 31, 2023. ARK sales decreased by $3.1 million, deferred revenue from contracts decreased by $2.5 million, and one-off contract payments decreased by $8.5 million. Sales of the Company’s smaller titles decreased by a collective $0.7 million. These decreases in the Company’s smaller titles were partially offset by $0.2 million in revenue related to West Hunt.



ARK: Survival Evolved . In the three months ended March 31, 2023, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 276,144 daily active users (“DAUs”) versus 257,168 DAUs in the prior year period.

ARK units sold increased for the first quarter 2023 compared to the same period last year; approximately 1.6 million vs. 1.2 million, respectively.

Through March 31, 2023, total playtime for the ARK franchise amounted to 3.2 billion hours.



The Company expects to release ARK: Survival Ascended later this year. ARK: Survival Ascended is the entire base game of ARK: Survival Evolved, remastered with Unreal Engine 5 and expanded numerous times. It’ll feature The Island, Survival of the Fittest, and a collection of downloadable content (“DLC”) maps released over time.



Net loss was $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to a net income of $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, representing a decrease of $8.8 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in revenue of $14.6 million, an increase in research and development expense of $1.2 million, a net decrease in interest income – related parties of $0.5 million, an increase in interest expense of $0.1 million, offset by a decrease in royalties of $3.2 million, a decrease in license cost and license right amortization of $1.3 million, a decrease in merchant and engine fees of $0.5 million, and a decrease in the Company’s tax provision of $2.3 million.



Bookings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $13.3 million, a decrease of $12.2 million, or 47.6%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of decreased ARK revenues in 2023 due to the factors mentioned above.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the first quarter of 2023 was a loss of $3.4 million compared to a gain of $7.2 million in the prior year period.



As of March 31, 2023, unrestricted cash was $4.1 million versus $12.9 million as of December 31, 2022.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail’s operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.

Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.

Three Months ended March 31, 2023

2022

(in millions) Total net revenue $ 13.5 $ 28.1 Change in deferred net revenue (0.2 ) (2.6 ) Bookings $ 13.3 $ 25.5

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) income tax provision (benefit from) and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net income (loss) to EBITDA:

Three Months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Net income (loss) $ (3.0 ) $ 5.8 Interest income and interest income - related parties - (0.5 ) Interest expense and interest expense - related parties 0.3 0.2 Income tax provision (benefit from) (0.8 ) 1.5 Depreciation and amortization expense, property and equipment 0.1 0.2 EBITDA $ (3.4 ) $ 7.2

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other casual game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its ability to attract and retain a qualified management team and other team members while controlling its labor costs; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, My Nintendo Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore; the size of addressable markets, market share and market trends; its ability to successfully enter new markets and manage international expansion; protecting and developing its brand and intellectual property portfolio; costs associated with defending intellectual property infringement and other claims; future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the ongoing conflict involving Russia and Ukraine on its business and the global economy generally; rulings by courts or other governmental authorities; the Share Repurchase Program, including expectations regarding the timing and manner of repurchases made under the program; its plans to pursue and successfully integrate strategic acquisitions; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail’s financial results are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, annual reports on Forms 10-K and quarterly reports on 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail, and Snail does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,108,251 $ 12,863,817 Restricted escrow deposit 1,013,678 1,003,804 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,929 and $31,525, respectively 6,988,909 6,758,024 Accounts receivable - related party, net 11,296,440 11,344,184 Loan and interest receivable - related party 102,247 101,753 Prepaid expenses - related party 2,500,000 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,197,381 10,565,141 Total current assets 37,206,906 42,636,723 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,380,657 6,374,368 Prepaid expenses - related party 5,582,500 5,582,500 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,999,739 5,114,799 Intangible assets, net - license - related parties 688,406 1,384,058 Intangible assets, net - other 272,320 272,521 Deferred income taxes 7,602,536 7,602,536 Other noncurrent assets 190,005 198,668 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,321,332 3,606,398 Total assets $ 66,244,401 $ 72,772,571 LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,111,718 $ 9,452,391 Accounts payable - related party 19,540,783 19,918,259 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,990,490 1,474,088 Interest payable - related parties 527,770 527,770 Revolving loan 9,000,000 9,000,000 Short term note 4,166,667 5,416,666 Current portion of long-term debt 80,568 86,524 Current portion of deferred revenue 4,517,573 4,335,404 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,403,978 1,371,227 Total current liabilities 49,339,547 51,582,329 Accrued expenses 384,150 457,024 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,784,749 3,221,963 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,882,744 5,216,042 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,563,302 2,930,529 Total liabilities 59,954,492 63,407,887 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 9,251,420 shares issued, and 7,901,145 and 8,053,771 shares outstanding, respectively 925 925 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 28,748,580 issued and outstanding 2,875 2,875 Additional paid-in capital 23,589,537 23,436,942 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (304,880 ) (307,200 ) Accumulated deficit (7,834,628 ) (4,863,250 ) 15,453,829 18,270,292 Treasury stock at cost (1,350,275 and 1,197,649 shares, respectively) (3,671,806 ) (3,414,713 ) Total Snail, Inc. equity 11,782,023 14,855,579 Noncontrolling interests (5,492,114 ) (5,490,895 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,289,909 9,364,684 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 66,244,401 $ 72,772,571





Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 13,458,488 $ 28,054,591 Cost of revenues 9,816,397 14,889,017 Gross profit 3,642,091 13,165,574 Operating expenses: General and administrative (including stock-based compensation expense of $152,595 and $0, respectively) 5,570,291 5,620,010 Research and development 1,373,797 183,956 Advertising and marketing 104,549 158,670 Depreciation and amortization 115,060 168,317 Total operating expenses 7,163,697 6,130,953 Income (loss) from operations (3,521,606 ) 7,034,621 Other income (expense): Interest income 31,473 15,372 Interest income - related parties 493 450,928 Interest expense (294,583 ) (166,055 ) Interest expense - related parties - (1,726 ) Other income 8,175 2,684 Foreign currency transaction loss (2,367 ) (2,406 ) Total other income, net (256,809 ) 298,797 Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (3,778,415 ) 7,333,418 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (805,818 ) 1,529,651 Net income (loss) (2,972,597 ) 5,803,767 Net (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (1,219 ) (7,290 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Snail, Inc. and Snail Games USA Inc (2,971,378 ) 5,811,057 Comprehensive income statement: Other comprehensive income (loss) related to currency translation adjustments, net of tax 2,320 (51,203 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (2,969,058 ) $ 5,759,854 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stockholders: Basic $ (642,340 ) $ 5,811,057 Diluted $ (642,340 ) $ 5,811,057 Net loss attributable to Class B common stockholders: Basic $ (2,329,038 ) $ - Diluted $ (2,329,038 ) $ - Income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and B common stockholders: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.17 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.17 Weighted-average shares used to compute income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders: Basic 7,928,742 35,000,000 Diluted 7,928,742 35,000,000 Weighted-average shares used to compute income per share attributable to Class B common stockholders: Basic 28,748,580 - Diluted 28,748,580 -



Snail, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)