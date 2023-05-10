Profound Medical Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Unless specified otherwise, all amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.



“We continue to receive resoundingly positive feedback about the four TULSA clinical data presentations that were delivered a few days ago at the American Urological Association 2023 Annual Meeting,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO and Chairman. “These presentations reinforced TULSA’s safety, efficacy, precision, flexibility and durability, which further support its potential as a mainstream, whole gland or focal treatment for prostate disease. We are also very encouraged by the positive dialogue regarding our CPT® Category 1 application for TULSA that took place at last week’s American Medical Association CPT® Editorial Panel Meeting. We look forward to the publication of the Panel's final decision on or before June 2nd, and to updating our stakeholders on the outcome."

Summary First Quarter 2023 Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded revenue of approximately $1.9 million, representing an increase of 36% from approximately $1.4 million in the same three-month period a year ago. Recurring revenue, which consists of the sale of TULSA-PRO® consumables, lease of medical devices, procedures and services associated with extended warranties, increased 43% to approximately $1.5 million, while one-time sale of capital equipment increased 16% to approximately $393,000.

Total operating expenses, which consist of research and development (“R&D”), general and administrative (“G&A”), and selling and distribution (“S&D”) expenses, were approximately $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 4% compared with approximately $7.7 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Expenditures for R&D for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were approximately $3.8 million, an increase of 21% compared with approximately $3.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to: higher materials expense associated with R&D initiatives to reduce design costs, improve efficiencies and improve quality, and also with increased procedures and materials associated with CAPTAIN trial treatments; increased consulting fees due to regulatory consultants being utilized to assist with regulatory approvals in various countries; higher rent due to increased MRI time usage and increased rental area for labs; and higher share-based compensation due to awards granted to employees. Partially offsetting these amounts was a decrease in office supply costs due to timing of orders and supply chain issues which arose in the first quarter of 2022, and a decrease in amortization expenses due to intangible assets associated with the Sonalleve® brand and technology being fully amortized.

G&A expenses for the 2023 first quarter decreased by 10% to approximately $2.1 million, compared with approximately $2.3 million in the same period in 2022, due primarily to lower salaries and benefits, consulting fees and software expenses. These were partially offset by increased share-based compensation, insurance and office and other expenses.

First quarter 2023 S&D expenses decreased by 4% to approximately $2.1 million, compared with $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. This was driven by lower share based compensation, due to fewer awards granted to employees, offset partially by an increase in travel and other expenses due to increased in-person conferences, customer meetings, release of patient videos and marketing materials.

Net finance income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was approximately $145,000, compared with approximate net finance costs of $892,000 in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

First quarter 2023 net loss was approximately $6.8 million, or $0.32 per common share, compared to approximately $10.5 million, or $0.40 per common share, in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Liquidity and Outstanding Share Capital

As at March 31, 2023, Profound had cash of approximately $43.0 million.

As at May 10, 2023, Profound had 21,115,632 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Profound and its business which may include, but is not limited to, the expectations regarding the efficacy of Profound’s technology in the treatment of prostate cancer, BPH, uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment and osteoid osteoma. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Profound. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, regulatory approvals, reimbursement, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although Profound has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on Profound’s operations, the demand for its products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Profound undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

In USD (000s)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2023

$ December 31,

2022

$ Assets Current assets Cash 42,984 46,517 Trade and other receivables 6,995 6,344 Inventory 8,125 7,941 Prepaid expenses and deposits 861 1,222 Total current assets 58,965 62,024 Property and equipment 882 899 Intangible assets 630 680 Right-of-use assets 765 818 Total assets 61,242 64,421 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,056 2,033 Deferred revenue 698 471 Long-term debt 924 523 Provisions 65 58 Derivative financial instrument 442 563 Lease liabilities 242 239 Income taxes payable 347 298 Total current liabilities 4,774 4,185 Long-term debt 6,226 6,651 Deferred revenue 752 764 Lease liabilities 755 817 Total liabilities 12,507 12,417 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 209,404 205,825 Contributed surplus 18,644 18,704 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 16,790 16,837 Deficit (196,103 ) (189,362 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 48,735 52,004 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 61,242 64,421





Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss/Income

In USD (000s)

(Unaudited)

Three months

ended

March 31, 2023

$ Three months

ended

March 31, 2022

$ Revenue Recurring - non-capital 1,467 1,024 Capital equipment 393 340 1,860 1,364 Cost of sales 647 928 Gross profit 1,213 436 Operating expenses Research and development 3,840 3,180 General and administrative 2,106 2,346 Selling and distribution 2,105 2,202 Total operating expenses 8,051 7,728 Operating Loss 6,838 7,292 Net finance (income) costs (145 ) 892 Loss before income taxes 6,693 8,184 Income taxes 48 31 Net loss attributed to shareholders for the period 6,741 8,215 Other comprehensive loss Item that may be reclassified to loss Foreign currency translation adjustment - net of tax 47 2,293 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period 6,788 10,508 Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per common share 0.32 0.40





Profound Medical Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

In USD (000s)

