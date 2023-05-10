Conifer Holdings Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (compared to the prior year period)

Combined ratio was 99.5%, an improvement of 13.0 percentage points from Q1 2022

Gross written premium increased 9.9% to $36.2 million

Net income of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per share, based on 12.2 million weighted average shares outstanding

Book value of $1.82 per share, up 17% or $0.27 from $1.55 at year end

Management Comments

James Petcoff, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO, commented, “We are pleased to see the 2023 first quarter results validate our significant team efforts. The initiatives we undertook over the last several years are now beginning to bear fruit, and we are confident that we have laid a strong foundation for continued profitability going forward.”

2023 First Quarter Financial Results Overview

At and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Gross written premiums $ 36,214 $ 32,964 9.9 % Net written premiums 18,342 18,021 1.8 % Net earned premiums 21,952 23,955 -8.4 % Net investment income 1,307 507 157.8 % Net realized investment gains (losses) - (69 ) ** Change in fair value of equity investments 694 280 147.9 % Other gains (losses) - (5 ) ** Net income (loss) 1,001 (2,870 ) ** Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.30 ) Adjusted operating income (loss)* 307 (3,076 ) ** Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $ 0.03 $ (0.32 ) ** Book value per common share outstanding $ 1.82 $ 3.13 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,215,849 9,707,817 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio (1) 62.2 % 75.0 % Expense ratio (2) 37.3 % 37.5 % Combined ratio (3) 99.5 % 112.5 % * The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles. ** Percentage is not meaningful (1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

2023 First Quarter Premiums

Gross Written Premiums

Gross written premiums increased 9.9% in the first quarter of 2023 to $36.2 million, compared to $33.0 million in the prior year period. The increase is a result of a combination of rate and continued expansion into select key verticals, specifically in the Company’s small business programs where GWP increased 10.4% in the first quarter of 2023 to $23.6 million. Personal lines premium continues to compliment Conifer’s profitable top line growth, specifically through its low-value dwelling line of business, where premium increased 49% in the first quarter of 2023 to $5.4 million.

Net Earned Premiums

Net earned premiums decreased 8.4% to $22.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $24.0 million for the prior year period. The decrease was largely due to higher specific loss property reinsurance rates, effective January 1, 2023.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 28,975 $ 28,586 1.4 % Net written premiums 12,241 14,340 -14.6 % Net earned premiums 17,123 20,524 -16.6 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 61.4 % 80.7 % Expense ratio 36.2 % 36.5 % Combined ratio 97.6 % 117.2 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development -4.8 % 27.9 % Accident year combined ratio (1) 102.4 % 89.3 % (1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.

The Company’s commercial lines of business represented 80% of total gross written premium in the first quarter of 2023. The Company took significant steps over the past several years to re-underwrite its book, electing to focus on select key verticals in specialty markets where the Company has deep underwriting knowledge and experience, strong agent relationships, and runway for selective growth.

Commercial lines gross written premium increased 1.4% in the first quarter of 2023 to $29.0 million, as the Company maintained its focus on writing only the most profitable specialty lines while simultaneously continuing its exit from unprofitable lines.

The Commercial lines combined ratio was 97.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2023; this represents a significant improvement of 19.6 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022. The loss ratio was 61.4% for the quarter, down 19.3 percentage points from 80.7% in the prior year period.

The expense ratio was 36.2% for the first quarter of 2023, marking sustained improvement from the prior year period.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 7,239 $ 4,378 65.3 % Net written premiums 6,101 3,681 65.7 % Net earned premiums 4,829 3,431 40.7 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 65.3 % 41.0 % Expense ratio 40.8 % 43.5 % Combined ratio 106.1 % 84.5 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development -8.1 % -6.3 % Accident year combined ratio 114.2 % 90.8 %

Personal lines, representing 20% of total gross written premium for the first quarter of 2023, consists mainly of low-value dwelling homeowner’s insurance.

Personal lines gross written premium increased 65.3% to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year period, led by growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business in Texas and Oklahoma.

Personal lines combined ratio was 106.1% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This increase was due in large part to CAT activity in the quarter, specifically a tornado in southern Oklahoma and northern Texas that brought significant hail damage. Overall, we anticipate a return to normalized profitability moving forward.

Combined Ratio Analysis

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 62.2 % 75.0 % Expense ratio 37.3 % 37.5 % Combined ratio 99.5 % 112.5 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development -5.6 % 23.0 % Accident year combined ratio 105.1 % 89.5 %

Combined Ratio:

The Company's combined ratio was 99.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, down 13.0 percentage points from the prior year period. This improvement speaks to the significant efforts made throughout 2021 and 2022 to re-underwrite the Company’s book of business and bolster reserves, including through the execution of a Loss Portfolio Transfer reinsurance agreement (LPT) in late 2022.

The Company saw net favorable reserve development of 5.6% for the quarter as a result of better-than-expected loss emergence primarily related to accident years 2022 and 2021 during the quarter. There was $1.8 million of adverse development relating to accident years 2019 and prior that was covered by the LPT. The Company reported adverse reserve development of 23.0% in the prior year period.

Loss Ratio:

The Company’s losses and loss adjustment expenses were $13.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, down from $18.0 million in the prior year period. This resulted in a loss ratio of 62.2% for the first quarter of 2023, down from 75.0% for the same period in 2022.

Expense Ratio:

The expense ratio continues to improve, due in large part to the Company’s sustained emphasis on expense management: the expense ratio for the first quarter of 2023 was 37.3%, down from 37.5% in the prior year period as the Company approaches its near-term target expense ratio of 35%.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $1.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $507,000 in the prior year period.

Net Realized Investment Gains (Losses)

The Company did not have any realized investment gains or losses during the first quarter of 2023. Net realized investment losses were $69,000 in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities

During the quarter, the Company reported a gain of $694,000 from the change in fair value of equity investments, compared to a gain of $280,000 in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss)

The Company reported net income of $1.0 million, or $0.08 per share, for the first quarter of 2023; a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in the prior year period.

Book Value

Shareholders’ equity per share increased to $1.82 for the first quarter of 2023; up 17% from $1.55 at 2022 year end. This increase resulted from a combination of net income and unrealized investment gains: in addition to the Company’s reported net income of $1.0 million, there were $2.3 million in unrealized investment gains due to market improvements in the Company’s bond portfolio.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company reported an adjusted operating income of $307,000, or $0.03 per share, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $3.1 million, or $0.32 per share, for the same period in 2022. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Earnings Conference Call with Accompanying Slide Presentation

The Company will hold a conference call/webcast on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast: On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com Conference Call: 844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website and available for replay for at least one year.

About Conifer Holdings

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance holding company, offering customized coverage solutions tailored to the needs of our insureds nationwide. Conifer is traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol “CNFR”. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.CNFRH.com.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding the after-tax amounts of: 1) net realized investment gains and losses, 2) change in fair value of equity securities and 3) Other gains (losses). We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

2022 (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ 1,001 $ (2,870 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax - (69 ) Other gains (losses), net of tax - (5 ) Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax 694 280 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 307 $ (3,076 ) Weighted average common shares, diluted 12,215,849 9,707,817 Diluted income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ 0.08 $ (0.30 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax - (0.01 ) Other gains (losses), net of tax - - Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax 0.05 0.03 Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ 0.03 $ (0.32 )

Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Investment securities: Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $125,274 and $ 110,633 $ 110,201 $127,119, respectively) Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $2,369 and $1,905, respectively) 2,425 1,267 Short-term investments, at fair value 28,055 25,929 Total investments 141,113 137,397 Cash and cash equivalents 21,549 28,035 Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net 21,713 21,802 Receivable from Affiliate 1,245 1,261 Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses 61,101 82,651 Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses 9,023 6,653 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 21,929 16,399 Deferred policy acquisition costs 8,326 10,290 Other assets 7,172 7,862 Total assets $ 293,171 $ 312,350 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 145,362 $ 165,539 Unearned premiums 69,807 67,887 Reinsurance premiums payable 7,463 6,144 Debt 33,954 33,876 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,293 19,954 Total liabilities 270,879 293,400 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,215,849 issued and outstanding, respectively) 97,968 97,913 Accumulated deficit (59,759 ) (60,760 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (15,917 ) (18,203 ) Total shareholders' equity 22,292 18,950 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 293,171 $ 312,350





Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31 2023 2022 Revenue and Other Income Premiums Gross earned premiums $ 34,294 $ 32,764 Ceded earned premiums (12,342 ) (8,809 ) Net earned premiums 21,952 23,955 Net investment income 1,307 507 Net realized investment gains (losses) - (69 ) Change in fair value of equity securities 694 280 Other gains (losses) - (5 ) Other income 626 698 Total revenue and other income 24,579 25,366 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 13,713 18,018 Policy acquisition costs 4,721 5,464 Operating expenses 4,279 4,160 Interest expense 686 711 Total expenses 23,399 28,353 Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes 1,180 (2,987 ) Equity earnings in Affiliate, net of tax (179 ) 76 Income tax expense (benefit) - (41 ) Net income (loss) 1,001 (2,870 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.30 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,215,849 9,707,817