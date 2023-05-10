Mydecine Reports its 2023 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. ("Mydecine" or the "Company") (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA), a biotechnology company engineering the next wave of innovative medications and treatment protocols to directly address mental health with a particular emphasis on addiction and PTSD, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting (“AGSM”) of shareholders which was held on Friday, May 5, 2023, by conference call (the “Meeting”). There were 23 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, holding 2,423,009 common shares, representing 11.25% of the Company’s total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are set out below:



Number of Directors

The resolution to set the number of directors of the Company at three (3) was approved by votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 2,378,647 98.17% 44,362 1.83%





Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as director listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 4, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year until their successors were elected or appointed. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

# % # % David Joshua Bartch 2,281,284 94.15% 141,725 5.85% Robert Roscow 2,371,132 97.86% 51,877 2.14% Neil Stevenson-Moore 2,290,659 94.54% 132,350 5.46%





Appointment of Auditors

BF Borgers CPA PC was reappointed as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, with their remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

# % # % 2,394,587 98.83% 28,422 1.17%





Approval of the New Equity Incentive Plan

The adoption of the New Equity Incentive Plan, as presented in the Company’s information circulated dated April 4, 2023, was approved by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders who voted regarding the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The New Equity Incentive Plan will be implemented at the discretion of the Board of Directors, should the Board of Directors believe that adopting the New Equity Incentive Plan is in the Company's best interest.

Voting results are set out below:

Votes For

Votes Against

# % # % 2,379,490 98.20% 43,519 1.80%





Approval of the Re-Pricing of Debenture and Debenture Warrants

The resolution to authorize and approve the re-pricing of the debenture and the debenture warrants was approved by a majority of votes cast by the disinterested shareholders who voted for the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The re-pricing of the debenture and debenture warrants will be implemented at the discretion of the Board of Directors, should the Board of Directors believe that the adoption of the re-pricing of the debenture and debenture warrants is in the best interest of the Company.

Voting results are set out below:

Votes For

Votes Against

# % # % 2,046,356 84.46% 37,459 1.55%





Approval of Other Matters

The resolution to transact such other business that may be brought properly before the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting. Voting results are set out below:

Votes For

Votes Against

# % # % 2,383,881 98.39% 39,128 1.61%





About Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, pre-revenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction, and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (AI). Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006—short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating various conditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others.

Learn more at https://www.mydecine.com .

