Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

OTTAWA, Ill., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $0.4 million, or $0.17 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $0.9 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, increased to $316.1 million as of March 31, 2023 from $307.7 million as of December 31, 2022 as originations of $17.6 million exceeded payoffs and payments. Non-performing loans increased from $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $2.4 million at March 31, 2023, which caused the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans to increase from 0.73% at December 31, 2022 to 0.75% at March 31, 2023. The Company adopted ACS Topic 326 "Financial Instruments – Credit Losses" using the modified retrospective method for all financial instruments measured at amortized cost and off-balance-sheet credit exposures. The Company recorded the one-time adjustment of $375,250, net of tax, which increased the allowance for credit losses by $475,000.



“Operating results in the first quarter were significantly impacted by the continued rise in short-term interest rates as the increase in our cost of funds out-paced the increase in our interest income,” said Craig Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Competition for local deposits within our branch markets and the increased reliance on wholesale funding to support continued loan growth during the quarter resulted in tighter margins and reduced net earnings.” Mr. Hepner went on to say, “We continue to focus on controlling operating expenses to off-set the higher cost of funds, and we anticipate that loan growth will slow over the next few months as a result of uncertain economic conditions and the higher interest rate environment, leading to reduced reliance on the more expensive wholesale funding sources.”

Mr. Hepner stated further, “I am pleased to report that in spite of the turmoil in certain sectors of the banking industry that have come to light in recent weeks, our liquidity and capital levels remain strong as does our asset quality. We continue to focus on safe and sound banking practices in order to serve the financial needs of our customers and enhance the long-term value of the Company for the benefit of our shareholders.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.4 million compared to net income of $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Total interest and dividend income increased to $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to an increase in the average balances of interest-earning assets of $11.4 million and the rate environment. Interest expense was $0.8 million higher during the three months ended March 31, 2023 due to average cost of funds increasing to 1.44% with the majority of that increase resulting from the higher rate environment. In addition, due primarily to the growth in the loan portfolio, there was provision of $137,500 for loan losses taken during the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to no provision for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Thus, net interest income after provision for loan losses decreased by $0.6 million to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Total other income decreased by $0.2 million to $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31,2023. Total other expenses decreased by $0.1 million this quarter to $2.1 million as compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Therefore, net income was $0.5 million lower for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $137,500 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The allowance for loan losses was $4.9 million, or 1.53% of total gross loans at March 31, 2023 compared to $3.6 million, or 1.25% of gross loans at March 31, 2022. Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2023 were $12 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $61 thousand during the first quarter of 2022. The increase in the provision for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was due to loan growth and the adoption of ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments – Credit Losses. Non-performing loans increased and the necessary reserves on non-performing loans as of March 31, 2023 were slightly higher than the reserves as of December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $172 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $336 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 due to lower pretax earnings for the first quarter of 2023.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Total consolidated assets as of March 31, 2023 were $369.1 million, an increase of $11.3 million, or 3.2%, from $357.8 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $8.3 million in the loan portfolio, a $2.1 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, a $0.8 million increase in federal funds sold and a $0.3 million increase in other assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in the securities available for sale of $0.2 million, a decrease in accrued interest receivable of $0.2 million and a $0.1 million decrease in premises and equipment.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $2.1 million, or 19.3%, to $13.0 million at March 31, 2023 from $10.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash provided by operating activities of $1.2 million and cash provided by financing activities of $10.3 million exceeding cash used in investing activities of $9.4 million

Securities available for sale decreased $0.2 million, or 1.1%, to $20.7 million at March 31, 2023 from $20.9 million at December 31, 2022 as paydowns, calls, and maturities exceeded purchases of new securities.

Net loans increased $8.3 million, or 2.7%, to $316.1 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $307.8 million at December 31, 2022 primarily as a result of increases of $1.1 million in one-to-four residential loans, $0.1 million in multi-family loans and $9.9 million in non-residential real estate loans. These increases were offset by decreases of $1.7 million in commercial loans and $0.5 million in consumer direct loans. The allowance for loan losses also increased by $0.6 million.

Total deposits increased $5.1 million, or 1.9%, to $295.2 million at March 31, 2023 from $289.7 million at December 31, 2022. Non-interest bearing accounts increased by $2.0 million and certificates of deposit increased by $12.8 million during the quarter. Offsetting these increases were decreases in interest bearing checking accounts of $7.2 million, money market accounts of $1.3 million and savings accounts of $1.2 million.

FHLB advances increased $5.5 million to $24.3 million at March 31, 2023 as compared to $18.8 million at December 31, 2022 primarily to fund loan growth.

Stockholders’ equity decreased $0.3 million, or 0.7% to $41.2 million at March 31, 2023 from $41.5 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease reflects $0.3 million adjustment to retained earnings related to the adoption of ACS Topic 326, $0.3 million in cash dividends and a $0.1 million adjustment to prior periods earnings. The decreases were partially offset by net income of $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,984,738 $ 10,338,273 Interest bearing deposits 974,651 524,427 Total cash and cash equivalents 12,959,389 10,862,700 Time deposits 250,000 250,000 Federal funds sold 887,000 55,000 Securities available for sale 20,658,778 20,898,175 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,925,894 and $4,301,307 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 316,092,402 307,750,228 Loans held for sale 57,000 - Premises and equipment, net 6,105,072 6,163,630 Accrued interest receivable 1,084,987 1,309,931 Deferred tax assets 2,822,490 2,652,355 Cash value of life insurance 2,683,734 2,672,025 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Core deposit intangible 59,737 67,567 Other assets 4,830,797 4,515,880 Total assets $ 369,141,255 $ 357,847,360 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 24,677,138 $ 22,634,695 Interest bearing 270,493,442 267,048,730 Total deposits 295,170,580 289,683,425 Accrued interest payable 236,231 119,769 FHLB advances 24,250,000 18,750,000 Long term debt 2,100,000 2,100,000 Other liabilities 4,375,729 3,906,217 Total liabilities 326,132,540 314,559,411 Commitments and contingencies ESOP Repurchase Obligation 1,821,029 1,821,029 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,561,406 shares issued at March 31 2023 and December 31, 2022 25,613 25,613 Additional paid-in-capital 24,847,454 24,847,455 Retained earnings 21,505,815 21,861,151 Unallocated ESOP shares (815,766 ) (815,766 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (137,984 ) (150,664 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (2,416,417 ) (2,479,840 ) 43,008,715 43,287,949 Less: ESOP Owned Shares (1,821,029 ) (1,821,029 ) Total stockholders' equity 41,187,686 41,466,920 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 369,141,255 $ 357,847,360





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 3,443,535 $ 3,021,358 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 69,094 82,809 State and municipal securities 29,907 52,304 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 13,262 8,974 Interest-bearing deposits 34,557 3,871 Total interest and dividend income 3,590,355 3,169,316 Interest expense: Deposits 1,000,666 252,407 Borrowings 111,428 59,339 Total interest expense 1,112,094 311,746 Net interest income 2,478,261 2,857,570 Provision for loan losses 137,500 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,340,761 2,857,570 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 17,969 90,333 Loan origination and servicing income 136,127 266,783 Origination of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization 60,232 14,638 Customer service fees 104,024 111,706 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 11,708 10,713 Other 8,268 18,088 Total other income 338,328 512,261 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,186,093 1,288,366 Directors fees 45,000 46,500 Occupancy 160,474 168,344 Deposit insurance premium 25,144 21,048 Legal and professional services 78,622 65,491 Data processing 295,454 281,374 Loan expense 63,312 84,742 Other 210,477 198,705 Total other expenses 2,064 576 2,154,570 Income before income tax expense 614,513 1,215,261 Income tax expense 172,045 336,445 Net income $ 442,468 $ 878,816 Basic earnings per share $ 0.168 $ 0.333 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.168 $ 0.332 Dividends per share $ 0.107 $ 0.118





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.49 % 1.01 % Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 4.26 6.98 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.59 14.52 Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 11.16 12.91 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 2.85 3.47 Net interest margin (2) (5) 2.96 3.55 Other expense to average assets 0.58 0.62 Efficiency ratio (3) 73.30 63.97 Dividend payout ratio 62.94 35.49





At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Regulatory Capital Ratios (4): Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 18.24 % 18.63 % Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.98 17.38 Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 16.98 17.38 Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 12.36 12.47 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding 0.02 0.17 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.53 1.38 Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 0.75 0.73 Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 0.65 0.64 Other Data: Book Value per common share $ 16.08 $ 16.11 Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $ 15.80 $ 15.83 Number of full-service offices

3 3 (1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income. (4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank. (5) Annualized. (6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate, and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest. (7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.



