Upwork to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, as measured by gross services volume ("GSV"), today announced that President and CEO Hayden Brown, CFO Erica Gessert, and VP of Investor Relations Evan Barbosa will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference (investor meetings only)

Location: Intercontinental New York Times Square, New York, NY

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Participants: Evan Barbosa

Jefferies Software Conference (investor meetings only)

Location: The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Coast, CA

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Participants: Erica Gessert and Evan Barbosa

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference (fireside chat and investor meetings)

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Fireside Chat: 11:20 a.m. PT/2:20 p.m. ET

Participants: Hayden Brown, Erica Gessert, and Evan Barbosa

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com. A webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at investors.upwork.com. Please contact the financial institutions hosting the conferences for additional details. During the course of these events, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

