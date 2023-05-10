Submit Release
Taboola to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced that members of its management team will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Event: Oppenheimer Annual Emerging Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 1x1 Meetings Only

Event: Needham Annual Tech & Media Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET (12:45 p.m. PT)

Event: TD Cowen Annual Tech, Media & Telecom Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Time: 11:25 a.m. ET (8:25 a.m. PT)
A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at taboola.com/about/investors

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like. The Company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo. Approximately 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Contacts
Investors:
Rick Hoss
investors@taboola.com

Press:
Dave Struzzi
press@taboola.com


