Orgenesis Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2023 and Reports Continued Progress on its POCare Strategy

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGT), today provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, said, “We achieved revenue of approximately $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, which reflects the continued progress of our POCare strategy.  We are currently focused on the implementation of our quality systems, as well as our GMP processes at the various POCare sites. We are also expanding our international management team with the support of Metalmark, our long-term partner and investor in our Morgenesis subsidiary.  We are working closely with international suppliers to standardize production in our POCare platform to ensure we can provide the same products and level of quality at each of our sites, including optimizing the utilization of our existing capacity and the use of the OMPULs.  We are training additional teams around the world, and have successfully implemented a certified academic program to support additional recruitment and are performing multiple tech transfers to additional sites for production-stage products supplied at existing sites. Importantly, we are expanding our business development efforts to engage global technology providers in our efforts to provide the industry with a robust standardized platform for the development and production of cell and gene therapies.”

Ms. Caplan continued, “In addition to our POCare Services platform, we are advancing our therapeutic pipeline, leveraging government grants and funding from regional partners as well as focusing on finding the optimal licensing and marketing partners for some of the more advanced product candidates in our pipeline. We believe that some of our assets have matured to a stage where the company would benefit from strategic partnerships which may further utilize our POCare platform.”

The complete financial results for the first quarter of 2023 are available on the Company’s website in the Company’s Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Orgenesis
Orgenesis is a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGTs) in an affordable and accessible format at the point of care. The Orgenesis POCare Platform is comprised of three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network. Orgenesis identifies promising new therapies and leverages its POCare Platform to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. The POCare Network brings together patients, doctors, industry partners, research institutes and hospitals worldwide to achieve harmonized, regulated clinical development and production of the therapies. www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, our reliance on, and our ability to grow, our point-of-care cell therapy platform and OMPUL business, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, our ability to manage our research and development programs that are based on novel technologies, our ability to control key elements relating to the development and commercialization of therapeutic product candidates with third parties, the timing of completion of clinical trials and studies, the availability of additional data, outcomes of clinical trials of our product candidates, the potential uses and benefits of our product candidates, our ability to manage potential disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans and our ability to raise additional capital, the development of our POCare strategy, our trans differentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes, the technology behind our in-licensed ATMPs not functioning as expected, our ability to further our CGT development projects, either directly or through our JV partner agreements, and to fulfill our obligations under such agreements, our license agreements with other institutions, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products, risks relating to legal proceedings against us and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

IR contact for Orgenesis:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1021
Orgs@crescendo-ir.com

Communications contact for Orgenesis
IB Communications
Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall
Tel +44 (0)20 8943 4685
neil@ibcomms.agency / michelle@ibcomms.agency

(tables follow)

ORGENESIS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

    As of
    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022
Assets          
           
CURRENT ASSETS:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,674   $ 5,311
Restricted cash   1,057     1,058
Accounts receivable, net   37,739     36,183
Prepaid expenses and other receivables   5,127     958
Convertible Loan receivables-related parties   2,725     2,688
Inventory   128     120
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS    49,450     46,318
           
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:          
Deposits $ 326   $ 331
Investments and loans to associates   136     135
Property, plant and equipment, net   21,808     22,834
Intangible assets, net   9,430     9,694
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,904     2,304
Goodwill   8,069     8,187
Deferred tax   100     103
Other assets   1,044     1,022
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS    43,817     44,610
TOTAL ASSETS $ 93,267   $ 90,928


ORGENESIS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

    As of
    March 31,
2023 		    December 31,
2022
Liabilities and Equity          
           
CURRENT LIABILITIES:          
Accounts payable $ 4,387     $ 4,429  
Accrued expenses and other payables   2,510       2,578  
Income tax payable   438       289  
Employees and related payables   1,856       1,860  
Advance payments on account of grant   1,590       1,578  
Contract liabilities   106       70  
Current maturities of finance leases   62       60  
Current maturities of operating leases   675       542  
Short-term and current maturities of convertible loans   2,314       4,504  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   13,938       15,910  
           
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:          
Non-current operating leases $ 2,148     $ 1,728  
Convertible loans   17,290       13,343  
Retirement benefits obligation   168       163  
Long-term debt and finance leases   79       95  
Advance payments on account of grant   70       144  
Other long-term liabilities   266       271  
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   20,021       15,744  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   33,959       31,654  
           
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST   30,203       30,203  
EQUITY:          
Common stock of $0.0001 par value:
Authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: 145,833,334 shares; Issued at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: 28,148,110 and 25,832,322 shares, respectively; Outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022:   27,861,543 and 25,545,755 shares, respectively.		   3       3  
Additional paid-in capital   154,950       150,355  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (311 )     (270 )
Treasury stock, 286,567 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022   (1,266 )     (1,266 )
Accumulated deficit   (125,709 )     (121,261 )
Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc.   27,667       27,561  
Non-controlling interest   1,438       1,510  
TOTAL EQUITY   29,105       29,071  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 93,267     $ 90,928  


ORGENESIS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
    March 31,     March 31,
2023   2022
Revenue $ 7,044     $ 6,577
Revenue from related party   -       635
Total revenues   7,044       7,212
Cost of revenues   2,722       714
Gross profit   4,322       6,498
Cost of development services and research and development expenses   3,281       6,651
Amortization of intangible assets   207       232
Selling, general and administrative expenses   4,298       2,851
Operating loss   3,464       3,236
Other income, net   (2 )     -
Loss from extinguishment in connection with convertible loan   283       -
Financial expenses, net   644       213
Share in net loss of associated companies   2       547
Loss before income taxes   4,391       3,996
Tax expense   129       1
Net loss   4,520       3,997
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   (72 )     12
Net loss attributable to Orgenesis Inc.   4,448       4,009
           
Loss per share:          
Basic and diluted $ 0.17     $ 0.16
           
Weighted average number of shares used in computation of Basic and Diluted loss per share:          
Basic and diluted   26,246,924       24,600,954
           
Comprehensive loss:          
Net loss  $ 4,520     $ 3,997
Other Comprehensive loss – Translation adjustment   41       151
Comprehensive loss   4,561       4,148
Comprehensive income loss attributed to non-controlling interests   (72 )     12
Comprehensive loss attributed to Orgenesis Inc. $ 4,489     $ 4,160


Primary Logo

You just read:

