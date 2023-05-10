Orgenesis Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2023 and Reports Continued Progress on its POCare Strategy

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGT), today provided a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, said, “We achieved revenue of approximately $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, which reflects the continued progress of our POCare strategy. We are currently focused on the implementation of our quality systems, as well as our GMP processes at the various POCare sites. We are also expanding our international management team with the support of Metalmark, our long-term partner and investor in our Morgenesis subsidiary. We are working closely with international suppliers to standardize production in our POCare platform to ensure we can provide the same products and level of quality at each of our sites, including optimizing the utilization of our existing capacity and the use of the OMPULs. We are training additional teams around the world, and have successfully implemented a certified academic program to support additional recruitment and are performing multiple tech transfers to additional sites for production-stage products supplied at existing sites. Importantly, we are expanding our business development efforts to engage global technology providers in our efforts to provide the industry with a robust standardized platform for the development and production of cell and gene therapies.”

Ms. Caplan continued, “In addition to our POCare Services platform, we are advancing our therapeutic pipeline, leveraging government grants and funding from regional partners as well as focusing on finding the optimal licensing and marketing partners for some of the more advanced product candidates in our pipeline. We believe that some of our assets have matured to a stage where the company would benefit from strategic partnerships which may further utilize our POCare platform.”

The complete financial results for the first quarter of 2023 are available on the Company’s website in the Company’s Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ORGENESIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

As of March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,674 $ 5,311 Restricted cash 1,057 1,058 Accounts receivable, net 37,739 36,183 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 5,127 958 Convertible Loan receivables-related parties 2,725 2,688 Inventory 128 120 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 49,450 46,318 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Deposits $ 326 $ 331 Investments and loans to associates 136 135 Property, plant and equipment, net 21,808 22,834 Intangible assets, net 9,430 9,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,904 2,304 Goodwill 8,069 8,187 Deferred tax 100 103 Other assets 1,044 1,022 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 43,817 44,610 TOTAL ASSETS $ 93,267 $ 90,928





ORGENESIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands)

As of March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Liabilities and Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 4,387 $ 4,429 Accrued expenses and other payables 2,510 2,578 Income tax payable 438 289 Employees and related payables 1,856 1,860 Advance payments on account of grant 1,590 1,578 Contract liabilities 106 70 Current maturities of finance leases 62 60 Current maturities of operating leases 675 542 Short-term and current maturities of convertible loans 2,314 4,504 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 13,938 15,910 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Non-current operating leases $ 2,148 $ 1,728 Convertible loans 17,290 13,343 Retirement benefits obligation 168 163 Long-term debt and finance leases 79 95 Advance payments on account of grant 70 144 Other long-term liabilities 266 271 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 20,021 15,744 TOTAL LIABILITIES 33,959 31,654 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 30,203 30,203 EQUITY: Common stock of $0.0001 par value:

Authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: 145,833,334 shares; Issued at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: 28,148,110 and 25,832,322 shares, respectively; Outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022: 27,861,543 and 25,545,755 shares, respectively. 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 154,950 150,355 Accumulated other comprehensive income (311 ) (270 ) Treasury stock, 286,567 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (1,266 ) (1,266 ) Accumulated deficit (125,709 ) (121,261 ) Equity attributable to Orgenesis Inc. 27,667 27,561 Non-controlling interest 1,438 1,510 TOTAL EQUITY 29,105 29,071 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 93,267 $ 90,928





ORGENESIS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(U.S. Dollars, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)