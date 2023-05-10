Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema Market Is Booming with CAGR of 7.3% by 2030

The global macular edema and macular degeneration market is projected to reach $16,530 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macular degeneration is a condition that affects the macula, which is the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. Lucentis (ranibizymab) & Avastin drugs for macular degeneration play a significant role in growth of global macular edema and degeneration market. In addition, key players in this industry have focused on expanding their presence in emerging economies, which is anticipated to drive the market growth. The global macular edema and macular degeneration market size was valued at $8,301 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $16,530 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

It is a common cause of vision loss in older adults, and can occur in two forms:

1. Dry macular degeneration: This is the more common form of the condition, and is characterized by the thinning of the macula due to the buildup of yellow deposits called drusen. Over time, the macula may become thinner and stop functioning properly, leading to a gradual loss of central vision.

2. Wet macular degeneration: This is a less common but more severe form of the condition, and is caused by the growth of abnormal blood vessels beneath the macula. These blood vessels can leak fluid and blood, causing scarring and damage to the macula and leading to rapid loss of central vision.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Alimera Sciences Inc.,

Abbvie Inc.,

Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

Bayer AG,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

GlaxoSmithKline Plc,

Kubota Pharmaceutical Hodlings Co. Ltd.,

Novartis AG,

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

Regen X Bio Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema Market research to identify potential Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Macular edema, on the other hand, is a condition in which fluid accumulates in the macula, causing it to swell and distort vision. It can occur as a complication of several eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, uveitis, and age-related macular degeneration (both dry and wet forms). Macular edema can cause blurry vision, color distortion, and difficulty seeing fine details. It can be treated with medication injections, laser treatment, or surgery, depending on the underlying cause and severity of the edema.

Markets for retinal edema and macular degeneration are examined in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA on a regional basis. The market was dominated by North America in 2020, with the region holding the largest share, and it is anticipated that this pattern will continue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing case of diabetic macular edema (DME), cystoid macular edema (CME), dry age-related macular degeneration, and wet age-related macular degeneration, thus rise in demand for macular edema and macular degeneration treatment to treat macular edema and macular degeneration is a major factor that contributes toward growth of the macular edema and macular degeneration market.

The Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

