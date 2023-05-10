Gladiator Technologies Awarded Multi-Year Contract for Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Program

Gladiator Technologies' LandMark™ Inertial Measurement Unit has been selected for the RAM's next-generation Block 2B upgrade and will be supplied to support Full Rate Production beginning in 2023.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gladiator Technologies has been awarded a multi-year contract in support of the Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Program. Developed in transatlantic cooperation by Germany and the U.S., RAM is manufactured and marketed by the industrial partners RAM-System GmbH – a joint venture of Diehl Defence and MBDA Deutschland – and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Gladiator Technologies' LandMark™ Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) has been selected for the RAM's next-generation Block 2B upgrade and will be supplied to support Full Rate Production beginning in 2023.

RAM is a shipboard defense system against approaching anti-ship missiles, aircraft, helicopters and vessels. The weapon system stands out due to its high firepower and short reaction times. The missile autonomously guides itself into the target by means of its dual-mode (radar and infrared) seeker.

The LandMark™ IMU is a high-performance MEMS IMU that is less than 0.7 cubic inches, features low noise gyroscopes and accelerometers, high dynamic measurement ranges and Gladiator's proprietary VELOX™ Processing that enables firmware configuration, low phase delay and high output rates. The LandMark™ IMU is uniquely configured for high dynamic environments including high shock and vibration.

"The qualification demands on this program were extremely challenging and after successfully meeting the performance requirements we are thrilled to be awarded a contract to begin delivering our LandMark IMU in support of this program for the US Navy and German Navy," said Eric Yates, Vice President of Business Development. "Our inertial sensors continue to provide highly capable performance and value to customers seeking to achieve both technical upgrades and value engineering."

Gladiator Technologies' LandMark™ IMUs are MEMS inertial measurement units designed for precision measurements. The IMUs are designed with repeatable low noise sensors and VELOX™, a high-speed signal processing technology that enables customers to transition from legacy analog sensors to a highly configurable digital product.

About GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES:

GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES designs and manufactures ultra low-noise, high performance MEMS-based inertial measurement systems and sensors used in defense and commercial aerial, land and marine applications.

Learn more about GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES at https://gladiatortechnologies.com.

