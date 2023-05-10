Senators Introduce FIGHT Act to Enhance Enforcement and Crack Down on Dogfighting, Cockfighting, and Associated Crimes

Cockfighting that runs rampant in the U.S. | Photo: Shutterstock

Mass shooting at known illegal cockfighting venue outside Honolulu demonstrates violence from animal-fighting enterprises spills into communities, harms people

For thrills and gambling, cockfighters place animals in pits and goad them to injure, mutilate, and kill. The FIGHT Act will provide tools to root out this barbarism and protect communities.” — Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action