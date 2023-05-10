Submit Release
DHHR Announces Funding Opportunity for Expansion of Family Support Centers

“FSCs are wonderful community resources that not only link families with concrete supports to help meet their basic needs, but also serve as community hubs for family education and life skills,” said Janie Cole, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “Our goal is to fund the expansion of existing centers or the creation of new centers to assure statewide coverage.  FSCs are critical partners in keeping West Virginia families out of crisis so they can stay together and thrive.”

FSC services are not restricted to at-risk families, but offered to any family in a community who would benefit from the services and programs available. Currently, 40 counties are covered by 37 FSCs.

Funding is available through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), the Promoting Safe and Stable Families Act, and Title II of the Child Abuse Prevention & Treatment Act. Applicants must first register as a vendor and may then apply through the grants.WV.gov portal. 

