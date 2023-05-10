Hot Spots Charters 2023 Red Snapper Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the 2023 Gulf red snapper recreational season for Florida state waters which will total 70 days, the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.
The season includes both a 46-day summer season and a 24-day fall season. Those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf and charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit that are limited to fishing in state waters will be able to participate in the 2023 Gulf red snapper season.
Federally permitted charter boats will have a 79-day red snapper season for for-hire vessels with federal reef fish permits in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The season for federally permitted for-hire vessels (charter boats) will open seven days a week at 12:01 a.m. on June 1, 2022, and will close at 12:01 a.m. on August 19, 2022.
Hot Spots Charters has both boats with federal permits and boats that fish under a Florida state license. Their three thirty-one foot Cape Horns are federally permitted, while all of the smaller Blazer Bays, Rangers, and Pathfinders are state licensed. All of Hot Spots boats fish for red snapper during the open season, but the larger boats allow you to get offshore when it’s a little rougher.
Governor DeSantis also announced he would be approving $17 million in the Fiscal Year 2023–24 budget to support continued oyster restoration efforts in Apalachicola Bay.
“Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World, and the gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country to enjoy our waters,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “It is a generational tradition for so many who call Florida home. I am happy that 2023 will be by far the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.”
“Gulf red snapper season is one of Florida’s most iconic fishing opportunities, and anglers look forward to it each year,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Acting Director Dr. Thomas Eason. “We want to thank Governor DeSantis, the Legislature, and our recreational anglers for their investment in the State Reef Fish Survey that has provided the science to allow these additional days for harvest in Gulf state and federal waters this season.”
The 46-day summer season will begin on June 16, 2023, and will run through July 31, 2023. The 24-day fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday–Sunday. See fall season dates below: October 6–8, October 13–15, October 20–22, October 27–29, November 3–5, November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend), November 17–19, and November 24–26 (Weekend after Thanksgiving).
Hot Spots Charters operates out of Pensacola, Florida, and Pensacola Beach, Florida with fifteen boats available daily for inshore and offshore fishing charters. Trips leave from Pensacola Beach Marina and Shaggy’s on Pensacola Beach.
Pensacola Fishing Charters are operated by Hot Spots Charters year around. Don’t worry if you can’t make it during snapper season, there’s always plenty to catch including snapper, grouper, triggerfish, amberjack, mackerel, trout, redfish, flounder, and sharks.
Chris Phillips
