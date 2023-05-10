Pioneering Intelligent Crypto Investments - CFund Capital at the Santa Clara Blockchain Expo North America 2023

At this expo, CFund will focus on demonstrating how its recently introduced ChatGPT technology can improve the company's intelligence level and investment efficiency.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency investment firm CFund Capital Canada Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "CFund") will participate in the North American Blockchain Technology Expo from May 17th to 18th, 2023. The expo will be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, aiming to explore the latest developments and noteworthy innovations in the blockchain ecosystem.





CFund is a professional platform that combines investor education, liquidity provision, and crypto asset management. Last year, CFund attended the North American Blockchain Forum, establishing connections with other industry leaders and participating in discussions. This time, CFund will once again attend the expo, better prepared to achieve greater results.

Speakers at the expo will include representatives from well-known brands in the industry, such as Walmart, Netflix, Vodafone, LinkedIn, and FedEx. CFund will also participate in discussions about the development of the blockchain industry and hopes to establish connections with top blockchain enterprises to explore potential collaborations.

As blockchain technology continues to develop, CFund has been committed to providing better services for investors. At this expo, CFund will showcase its recently introduced ChatGPT technology. By applying artificial intelligence to investment analysis and management, the technology has significantly improved the company's level of intelligence and investment efficiency. This demonstrates CFund's relentless pursuit of technological innovation and its commitment to providing clients with a superior investment experience.

The concurrently held Artificial Intelligence and Big Data exhibition will provide a comprehensive platform for attendees to explore how these advanced technologies can drive the development of the blockchain industry. As a company dedicated to blockchain technology innovation, CFund will actively participate in this exhibition to explore the integration of artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain technology, bringing greater value to investors and the industry.

CEO Robert Levin expressed confidence in the upcoming Blockchain Expo: "We are looking forward to attending this blockchain expo, which is an opportunity to establish connections with top enterprises and professionals in the industry and explore the latest applications and business models of blockchain technology. We will share our experience and insights in applying ChatGPT technology and are eager to learn more from other participants."

The expo will be attended by more than 6,000 participants from around the world, including CTOs, innovation and technology executives, IT directors, telecom providers, developers, startups, original equipment manufacturers, governments, automotive, operators, technology providers, investors, and venture capitalists. Speakers will share their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences in various areas of the blockchain, including enterprise Web3, commercial blockchain, tokens and digital assets, metaverse and Web3 applications, decentralized and DeFi.

CFund stated that participating in this expo will bring more opportunities to establish connections with blockchain enterprises and enthusiasts worldwide, explore potential collaborations, and gain valuable industry insights and experience from other industry leaders, providing new ideas and directions for the company's development.

In addition to the Blockchain Expo, the event will also feature six major exhibition areas, including IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, Cybersecurity and Cloud, 5G, Edge Computing and Digital Transformation, providing a more comprehensive display and communication platform for attendees to explore the application of blockchain technology in different fields and industries.

As a professional platform focused on crypto asset management and investor education, CFund is dedicated to applying blockchain technology in practical production and life, bringing more value and convenience to people. During the expo, CFund will continue to delve into the application scenarios and business models of blockchain technology, seeking more investment opportunities and partners to further enhance the company's influence and competitiveness in the blockchain field.

Please stay tuned for the North American Blockchain Technology Expo to be held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California from May 17th to 18th, 2023, where CFund will join forces with industry elites to explore the future development of the blockchain field.

For more information about CFund Capital, please visit CFund website (www.CFund.cc)and CFund official Twitter account (@CFundCC)

