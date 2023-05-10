ACWA Presents Leadership Award to Vallecitos Water District Manager Ed Pedrazzi

/EIN News/ -- MONTEREY, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 2023 Excellence in Water Leadership Award to Vallecitos Water District Operations and Maintenance Manager Ed Pedrazzi for his collaborative spirit and dedication to mentoring the next generation of water and wastewater professionals.



Pedrazzi has been with Vallecitos Water District in San Diego County for more than 34 years and in that time has increased collaboration across departments and regionally as a member of various task forces, including the North County Operating Heads Group and the San Diego Regional Internship Program.

Pedrazzi continually thinks outside the box to improve operations and protect the environment. He played an instrumental role in researching technologies to help with algae issues and in the construction of the district’s Overflow Emergency Response Training Center. He has mentored the next generation of water professionals for more than 20 years and served as Program Coordinator for the Water/Wastewater Program at Palomar College for 15 years.

“Ed has demonstrated remarkable collaboration throughout his career that has resulted in significant water projects for Vallecitos Water District,” said ACWA President Pamela Tobin. “In addition, his dedication to mentoring the next generation is truly shaping the future of California water industry professionals. His contributions demonstrate what can be done while setting an example for all of us to follow in his footsteps.”

The Excellence in Water Leadership Award, Building a World of Difference®, recognizes individuals who have made a remarkable and visible contribution to California water. The award, sponsored by Black & Veatch Corporation, was presented during ACWA’s 2023 Spring Conference & Exhibition in Monterey where more than 1,400 leaders from California public water agencies are attending programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

For more information about ACWA’s awards programs, please visit www.acwa.com/awards.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 460 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, ACWA Director of Communications | C (916) 669-2387

Contact: Chris Robbins, Vallecitos Water District Public Information/Conservation Supervisor | C (760) 330-1450



