AddictiveTips survey finds 50% of companies have experienced an AI-based data breach
Organizations worldwide are rapidly adopting AI systems. We asked businesses to weigh in on the risks vs benefits.HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ● 65% of companies are actively planning to implement AI-based systems in their workflow
● 50% of companies have experienced some form of a security breach due to AI-based systems, but over 55% still believe its gains far outweigh the risks.
● 75% of participants using AI for their operations have invested more than $1,000 in cybersecurity measures.
A new survey from AddictiveTips reveals 65% of companies are actively planning to implement AI-based systems in their workflows and 21.18% already have, yet 50% of companies using AI have already experienced some form of security breach.
Despite this, over 55% of companies still believe the benefits of AI far outweigh the risks. 75% of participants already using AI in their operations have invested more than $1,000 in cybersecurity.
The impact of AI on Cybersecurity: Who Is At risk?
Enterprise companies (5,000+ employees) using AI systems are the most prone to security breaches, with 73% reporting such incidents. The vulnerability of breaches was shown to be higher in some sectors like agriculture (88%), information services (70%), retail (62%) and finance (59%).
As AI continues to grow, it's hard to ignore the potential risks that come with it. A significant portion of respondents (83%) expressed some degree of concern about the impact of AI on cybersecurity, with 17% being very worried.
Cybersecurity Expert Weighs In:
Greg Young, VP of Cybersecurity at Trend Micro, shared his views on AI proliferating in the last few years:
“AI is going to be everywhere; it already is. I don't think we're ready — policy or technology-wise — to deal with this. …I think people are right to be concerned, but it may not necessarily warrant a state of high alarm.”
Top Concerns for Businesses:
With the implementation of AI, top concerns across industries are:
• Malware Attacks (64%)
• Data breaches (59.54%)
• Phishing attacks (56.57%)
