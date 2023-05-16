Submit Release
AddictiveTips survey finds 50% of companies have experienced an AI-based data breach

65% of respondents are planning to implement AI into their business workflows.

Organizations worldwide are rapidly adopting AI systems. We asked businesses to weigh in on the risks vs benefits.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ● 65% of companies are actively planning to implement AI-based systems in their workflow

● 50% of companies have experienced some form of a security breach due to AI-based systems, but over 55% still believe its gains far outweigh the risks.

● 75% of participants using AI for their operations have invested more than $1,000 in cybersecurity measures.

A new survey from AddictiveTips reveals 65% of companies are actively planning to implement AI-based systems in their workflows and 21.18% already have, yet 50% of companies using AI have already experienced some form of security breach.

Despite this, over 55% of companies still believe the benefits of AI far outweigh the risks. 75% of participants already using AI in their operations have invested more than $1,000 in cybersecurity.

The impact of AI on Cybersecurity: Who Is At risk?

Enterprise companies (5,000+ employees) using AI systems are the most prone to security breaches, with 73% reporting such incidents. The vulnerability of breaches was shown to be higher in some sectors like agriculture (88%), information services (70%), retail (62%) and finance (59%).

As AI continues to grow, it's hard to ignore the potential risks that come with it. A significant portion of respondents (83%) expressed some degree of concern about the impact of AI on cybersecurity, with 17% being very worried.

Cybersecurity Expert Weighs In:

Greg Young, VP of Cybersecurity at Trend Micro, shared his views on AI proliferating in the last few years:

“AI is going to be everywhere; it already is. I don't think we're ready — policy or technology-wise — to deal with this. …I think people are right to be concerned, but it may not necessarily warrant a state of high alarm.”

Top Concerns for Businesses:

With the implementation of AI, top concerns across industries are:

• Malware Attacks (64%)
• Data breaches (59.54%)
• Phishing attacks (56.57%)

About AddictiveTips
At AddictiveTips, our mission is to provide the highest quality tech tips and guides for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS & more.

For more information, contact: Rebecca David rebecca@addictivetips.com

Rebecca David
AddictiveTips
rebecca@addictivetips.com

