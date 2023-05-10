NLR Solar’s “Solar Site Exchange” Surpasses 1000 Parcels

Nathan Fabrick CEO, NLR Solar

Site offers access to pre-screened parcels for solar development

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NLR Solar, one of the largest and fastest-growing land consultant firms in the nation, developed a database for solar developers that offers access to the latest listings of available properties for solar projects.

Through the company’s proprietary mapping software and site identification process, it has compiled prescreened sites, verified interest with the owners, and presents them in a single package to expedite the search process and project timelines. The site was launched in 2020 and can be found at solarsiteexchange.com. The site just listed its 1000th parcel, which includes land in 41 states.

“Our whole purpose in developing the Solar Site Exchange was to save developers time and resources spent on prospecting,” says Nathan Fabrick, CEO for NLR Solar. “We’re eager to partner with established developers and help them put their projects on a fast track for success.”

There are no costs to access information on the site, which uses a proprietary, multi-point screening process to confirm the viability of a solar site, including wetlands/floodplains, utility infrastructure, and site characteristics. The company’s custom GIS mapping platform uses demographic and locational elements to target the appropriate site efficiently.

“Developers get access to a desktop engineering package that shows the viability of the parcel,” says Fabrick. “They also have confidence that the parcel owner understands the process of solar development and is interested in taking the next steps – our team has reached out personally to have that discussion. Our goal is to take away some of the advanced work for developers so they can focus on what they do best – developing sites.”

Qualified developers sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement and an agreement for future compensation to gain access to the site. When a developer begins to craft an agreement with a landowner, NLR Solar acts as an agent on behalf of its partner — from negotiation to execution. The parcel is then taken off the Exchange until the agreement is complete.

To view available solar project parcels now, visit SolarSiteExchange.com

About NLR Solar

Since 2015, NLR Solar has helped landowners and developers secure over 1,000 land agreements across the country. Their mission is to be the source for premier solar sites and help clients recognize the potential for their land; reaching win-win agreements with qualified developers.