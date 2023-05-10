NYC Second Chance Rescue 3rd Annual Rescue Ball Gala Raises Funds for Animal Care
Tayef Farrar, Kate McEntee, Orfeh (Host), Lisa Rose, Avra Hart, Joe Gatto (Honoree), Lisa Blanco, Jennifer Brooks, Georgina Bloomberg (Honoree), Dr. Peter Roufail (Honoree) (Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni /PMC)
NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted their 3rd annual Rescue Ball in New York City celebrating 14 years and saving over 14,000 lives.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgina Bloomberg and Joe Gatto were recipients of the 2023 “Hero Award” and Dr. Peter Roufail, DVM for “Veterinarian of the Year”
NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted their 3rd annual Rescue Ball on Thursday April 27th, 2023 at the Pierre Hotel in New York City. The charity aims to raise critical funds to help continue their mission of providing second chances to critically ill, injured, and abused dogs and cats. The Rescue Ball celebrated 14 years and saving over 14,000 lives.
NYC Second Chance Rescue honored Georgina Bloomberg and Joe Gatto with the “Hero Award” for their dedication to animal welfare, and Dr. Peter Roufail, DVM, for “Veterinarian of the Year.”
The evening was Hosted by Tony and Grammy Award-Nominated Actress and Singer, Orfeh With Special Guests RHONJ’s Melissa Gorga and “Rock of Ages” Constantine Maroulis. The evening featured a vegan menu, specialty cocktails, live and silent auctions, and entertainment, followed by dancing to music by DJ GEO ROC and the Violin Diva.
The live auction included opportunities for all guests to show their support with special items including a vacation in Scotland provided by Copper Dog Speyside Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, a private villa in Costa Rica, and tickets for a performance of Madonna: The Celebration Tour donated by Douglas Elliman. In all the paddle raises and live auction raised over $100,000 for the Charity.
Notable Attendees at the Gala included: Georgina Bloomberg, Joe Gatto, Dr. Peter Roufail, Orfeh, Melissa Gorga, Constantine Maroulis, Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, Lisa Rose, Kate McEntee, Chris Reda, Richie Romero, Joe Gorga, Jessica Peters, Faust, Elizabeth Bowden, Erin “Bunny” Christoff, Barry Mullineaux, John Dimatteo, Leesa Rowland, Dr. Sam Rizk, Valentina Tsorotiotis, Jennifer Parker, Natascha Schuetz, Andrew Lauren, Chantel Everett
Members of the Organizing Committee for the 2023 Gala included; Jessica Peters (Chair), Antonio Fuccio, Avra Hart, Barry Mullineaux, Bessy Gatto, Brandon Colon, Chris Reda, Dylan Lauren, John DiMatteo, Kingsley Crawford-Smith, Kate McEntee, Marie Moody, Nathania Nisonson, Robert Cadiz Saldarriaga, Richie Romero and Shouka Amirsolimani.
Led by its founders Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco and Vice President Lisa Rose, NYC Second Chance Rescue is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2009 specializing in rescuing and rehabilitating discriminated breeds, critically injured, neglected, and abused dogs and cats. This year NYC Second Chance Rescue is celebrating 14 years and saving over 14,000 lives.
With support from the public, NYC Second Chance Rescue can continue to provide critical Second Chances to animals in need. Why do we do what we do? Because they matter.
About NYC Second Chance Rescue:
NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2009. With the help of a community of donors and supporters, the Charity has saved over 14,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. NYC Second Chance Rescue concentrates its efforts on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical life-saving care. These two criteria make up most of the euthanasias in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were once set to be euthanized at a municipal shelter.
NYC Second Chance Rescue provides all levels of medical care and a healing and safe sanctuary for all pets through our foster care system and our Rescue Center. We do not discriminate on age, size, breed, or medical needs. We have a soft spot for pit-bulls, seniors, and hospice patients. We also love our community and believe that families should not be pulled apart because of financial restraints. The Charity offers free food and critical medical care for families running on hard times. These programs help keep families together and beloved pets out of the shelter system.
www: www.nycsecondchancerescue.org | I: @nycscr | F: @nycsecondchancerescuedogs
