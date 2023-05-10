NYC Second Chance Rescue 3rd Annual Rescue Ball Gala Raises Funds for Animal Care

Logo NYC Second Chance Rescue Tayef Farrar, Kate McEntee, Orfeh (Host), Lisa Rose, Avra Hart, Joe Gatto (Honoree), Lisa Blanco, Jennifer Brooks, Georgina Bloomberg (Honoree), Dr. Peter Roufail (Honoree) (Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni /PMC) Georgina Bloomberg (Photo Credit: Nicolette Richards/Ambassador Images) Dr. Peter Roufail, DVM (Honoree) (Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni /PMC) Melissa Gorga, Constantine Maroulis (Photo Credit: Michael Ostuni /PMC)

NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted their 3rd annual Rescue Ball in New York City celebrating 14 years and saving over 14,000 lives.