The Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Waivers, Exceptions, and Exemptions

FDA has the authority under section 582(a)(3) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), as added by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), to grant waivers, exceptions, and exemptions from certain requirements in section 582 of the FD&C Act, as appropriate.

An authorized trading partner or other stakeholder may request a waiver, exception, or exemption from certain requirements related to product tracing, product identifier, authorized trading partners, and verification in section 582 of the FD&C Act.

FDA recommends following the processes outlined in FDA’s draft guidance to request a waiver, exception, or exemption from the requirements in section 582 of the FD&C Act: Waivers, Exceptions, and Exemptions from the Requirements of Section 582 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The guidance also describes a process whereby FDA intends to review and, as appropriate, renew certain waivers, exceptions, and exemptions on a biennial basis.

Please contact FDA at DSCSA-WEER@fda.hhs.gov if you have any questions.

When can I request a waiver from DSCSA requirements? An authorized trading partner may request a waiver if the requirements would result in an undue economic hardship or for emergency medical reasons, including a public health emergency declaration pursuant to section 319 of the Public Health Service Act. When can I request an exception from DSCSA requirements? A manufacturer or repackager may request an exception to the requirements relating to product identifiers if a product is packaged in a container too small or otherwise unable to accommodate a label with sufficient space to bear the information required for compliance with section 582 of the FD&C Act. When can I request an exemption from DSCSA requirements? An authorized trading partner or other stakeholder may request an exemption for other products or transactions from certain section 582 requirements.

DSCSA Exceptions or Exemptions Initiated by FDA

Under section 582(a)(3)(A)(ii) and (iii) of the FD&C Act, FDA has established a process by which the agency may determine certain products or transactions shall be excepted or exempt from certain requirements in section 582. FDA establishes exemptions under section 582(a)(3)(A)(iii) on its own initiative where it determines that the exemption is appropriate to maintain public health or is otherwise appropriate. FDA will communicate the information in writing using an appropriate method (e.g., a letter to the affected trading partners or, when addressing a broad segment of industry, a posting on the FDA website). An exception or exemption that is established by FDA may be limited in duration or valid until further notice from FDA.