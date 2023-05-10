Introduction of the event “High quality, safe and durable products from Greece/ Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI”

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Blu Kouzina restaurant, the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives in Greece is excited to present "High quality, safe and durable products from Greece/ Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI", a special event showcasing some of the best products from Greece with the assurance of their high quality and distinct characteristics. The event brings together media, importers, and distributors to experience the richness of Greek products. This is an activity in the Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI campaign – a promotional campaign funded by The European Union to promote the quality and safety of Greek products. This event highlights some of the best products from Greece, including cheese, olive, olive oil, saffron, mastic, mastiha oil, and raisin, which have obtained PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) and PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) labels, ensuring their authenticity and unique qualities. Participants of the event have the opportunity to taste these high-quality Greek agricultural products alap5Greek cuisine. They also receive specific information about these products, including EU-wide certified labelling schemes that will enable them to make informed choices.



"We are delighted to bring some of the best products from Greece to Singapore," said a representative from the EU. "Through the Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI event, we want to showcase the high quality, safety, and durability of these products, as well as create new opportunities for businesses in Singapore and Greece."

The event offers numerous opportunities for businesses in Singapore and Greece to connect with importers, distributors, and other stakeholders in the food industry. It is expected to boost trade and economic relations between the two countries while promoting the EU's commitment to quality and safety in food products.





Overall, the Hellenic European Products PDO/PGI event is an exciting and informative occasion for all participants. It is an excellent opportunity to experience some of the finest products from Greece while learning about the EU's commitment to quality and safety.

Food products from the EU are renowned world-wide for being safe, traceable and authentic. The authenticity of the products lies in the craftsmanship that has been perfected over the course of several centuries, in other words, it is the traditional know-how of the products. Fruits and food products in Greece are produced under the world’s strict safety regulations and possess all the required certificates to ensure their safety, quality and high nutritional value.

The 2 Quality Labels of Greek food products

In order to highlight and preserve its gastronomic wealth, the European Union adopted for the first time in 1992 regulation 2081/92, the evolution of which led to the current one Regulation – Directive (EU) 891/2022 currently in force, having as an aim of safeguarding the names of specific products designated as Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) products, to promote their unique characteristics which are linked to their geographical origin.

“Protected Designation of Origin – PDO" covers agricultural products and foodstuffs which are produced, processed and prepared in a given geographical area using recognized know-how. For example, Viannos PDO olive oil is entirely produced in the municipality of Viannos, Creta, using olive varieties from that area.

“Protected Geographical Indication – PGI" covers agricultural products and foodstuffs closely linked to the geographical area. At least one of the stages of production, processing or preparation takes place in the area.

Agriculture and food production is a traditional Greek profession, which has resulted in a significant number of food laboratories, agricultural schools, chemists and food technologists being trained, and skilled farmers. Cheese, olives, olive oil and cotton are the main exports of Greece, accounting for 28.7 percent of total product exports.

Greek olive oil is known worldwide for its purity, exceptional taste and high nutritional value. Greece produces more than 430,000 tons of olive oil annually, and more than 75% of it is extra virgin olive oil, which is considered the best. Greece is also the third largest olive oil producer in the world, with a 16% share of the international olive oil market. As for cheese, the country has a centuries-old cheese-making tradition. Today, Greece produces many different types of cheese of good quality and nearly every region of Greece produces its own signature cheese. Greece is one of the three European countries with the highest per capita cheese consumption and is also in the top 10 for cheese production among the EU's 27 countries.

This event to introduce Greek products labelled PDO allows consumers to trust and distinguish quality products, understand the origin of products, and also help manufacturers introduce their signature products more efficiently into the market.

