Cleanroom Film & Bags Adds Capacity to Serve Increasing Demand for Cleanroom Nylon Films and Bags

Cleanroom Film and Bags (CFB), a division of C-P Flexible Packaging, has expanded its operations to meet a dramatic increase in demand for nylon packaging. CFB is now one of the country's leading manufacturers of nylon cleanroom packaging, serving a diverse customer base across industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical, aerospace and electronics.

Nylon is the material of choice for cleanroom packaging that requires exceptional durability, puncture resistance and friction resistance. It also withstands extreme temperatures and is compatible with gas (EtO), radiation (gamma) and steam (autoclave) sterilization methods. Additionally, nylon provides excellent oxygen and gas barrier properties.

Produced using unplasticized food-grade nylon manufactured from 100% virgin barefoot resin with no additives or processing aids, CFB's nylon packaging consists of the purest form of polyamide film with the lowest ionic contamination and outgassing. This allows for the highest standards of quality and traceability.

CFB offers both clear nylon packaging as well as orange anti-stat nylon for static-control applications, and CFB's nylon packaging meets NASA JPG 5322.1E (Level 50) Contamination Control Requirements and up to IEST-STD-CC1246E (Level 50) Cleanliness standards.

"CFB's state-of-the-art cleanroom facility raises the bar for nylon packaging and allows us to supply nylon cleanroom packaging with exceptionally short lead times that are unheard of in the industry," says Jaime Read, General Manager of CFB. "This expansion allows us to continue to meet the growing demands of our customers globally, while staying at the forefront of cleanroom packaging innovation."

To learn more about CFB's nylon cleanroom packaging, visit cleanroomfilm.com/nylon or email marketing@cleanbags.com.

About Cleanroom Film & Bags

CFB is a trusted supplier of sterile cleanroom packaging for the medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, aerospace, semiconductor and food industries. With over 35 years of experience manufacturing sterile packaging, CFB has built a reputation as a respected leader in cleanroom packaging. CFB's Class 100 vertically integrated ISO-certified cleanroom facilities allow CFB's packaging to be processed from raw materials to a finished product without ever leaving a cleanroom environment. Extrusion blown film lines are integrated within the cleanrooms' converting equipment, maintaining a superior level of cleanliness. CFB joined the C-P Flexible Packaging family in 2021, fueling additional growth and expansion. For more information on CFB's cleanroom packaging, visit www.cleanroomfilm.com.

About C-P Flexible Packaging

Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.S., supporting the growth efforts of some of the world's leading consumer packaged goods companies. A portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, C-P operates ten manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people. The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cold-seal flow wrap, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information on C-P Flexible Packaging, visit www.cpflexpack.com.

