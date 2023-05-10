Submit Release
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Results of 2023 AGM and Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC ECOR announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10 May 2023 all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as Special Resolutions.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of Resolutions 15, 16, 17 and 18 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, both available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Full details of the proxy voting can also be found on the Company's website.

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Ex-dividend date

11 May 2023

15 June 2023

28 Sept 2023

11 Jan 2024

Record date

12 May 2023

16 June 2023

29 Sept 2023

12 Jan 2024

Payment date

7 June 2023

26 July 2023

25 Oct 2023

14 Feb 2024

Amount

1.75p

2.125c

2.125c

2.125c

Dividends from Q1 2023 onwards will be declared in US dollars, translated at exchange rates prevailing on the record date of each dividend and payable in sterling and Canadian dollars to our shareholders on the London and Toronto Stock Exchanges respectively.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

Camarco
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Elfie Kent

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

