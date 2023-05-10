Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2023

Milwaukee, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  April   YTD - April Beginning
Inventory
  2023 2022 %Chg   2023 2022 %Chg Apr 2023
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 17,976 22,501 -20.1   49,209 61,676 -20.2 113,245
  40 < 100 HP 5,314 6,157 -13.7   17,294 19,696 -12.2 36,196
  100+ HP 2,471 2,353 5.0   7,677 7,305 5.1 9,431
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 25,761 31,011 -16.9   74,180 88,677 -16.3 158,872
4WD Farm Tractors 399 259 54.1   1,296 855 51.6 558
Total Farm Tractors 26,160 31,270 -16.3   75,476 89,532 -15.7 159,430
Self-Prop Combines 564 458 23.1   2,078 1,209 71.9 1,480

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers


414.272.0943
statisticsdepartment@aem.org

