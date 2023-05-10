CBER carries out a wide range of compliance and surveillance activities during the "life cycle" of biological products, including:
- Conducting pre-license and pre-approval inspections of manufacturing facilities and products under clinical study.
- Monitoring the safety, purity and potency of biological products through review of:
- Biological Product Deviation Reports (BPDRs) and HCT/P Deviation Reports,
- Investigations into transfusion and donation related fatalities and other adverse events,
- Product recalls.
- Monitoring reports of biological product shortages.
- Initiating regulatory action to address non-compliance with FDA laws and regulations.
- Monitoring of research conducted on biological products and assessing the protection of the rights, safety, and welfare of human research subjects and the quality and integrity of research data.
- Monitoring import and export activities.
- Reviewing product advertising and promotional labeling.
