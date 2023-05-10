Nusanet and Nettify Announce a Transformative Strategic Partnership for the Indonesian Hospitality Market
Nusanet, a leading internet service provider in Indonesia, and Nettify, an international pioneer in connectivity and guest entertainment technology based in Singapore, have announced a strategic partnership that will bring unparalleled value to the Indonesian hospitality market in guest connectivity and in-room entertainment. In response to the post-pandemic technological shift that has impacted every aspect of our lives, this collaboration aims to address the evolving needs and expectations of travellers in the Indonesian market.
This partnership seeks to redefine the hospitality experience in the country by leveraging advanced technology solutions to create a seamless and engaging guest experience. Nusanet will integrate Nettify's cutting-edge solutions across their customer base of over 200 hotels, plus all new projects in Indonesia.
Some of the most exciting features of Nettify's solutions include the ability for guests to effortlessly stream their own content from their devices to any type of in-room TV, creating a superior personalised entertainment experience. Additionally, hotels can turn their legacy TVs into smart TVs, and those with consumer smart TVs can turn them into an equivalent of hospitality smart TVs, solving guest data and account credentials security issues and more.
"We are excited to partner with Nettify, a company that shares our commitment to enhancing the guest experience through innovative technology solutions. This strategic partnership will help us stay ahead of the curve and continue to provide exceptional service to our customers," said Anan Lowell, Director of Nusanet.
"With Nusanet's strong presence in the Indonesian hospitality industry and our mutual dedication to innovation, we are confident that this partnership will yield remarkable results. Our shared vision for the future of guest experience will bring unparalleled value to the Indonesian market, paving the way for a new era of hospitality in the country," said Pavel Pohl, CEO of Nettify.
As Nusanet and Nettify collaborate to offer guests the ultimate connectivity and entertainment tailored for the Indonesian market, the hospitality industry can look forward to a revolutionised experience that prioritises guest satisfaction and data security.
About Nusanet
Since 1996, Nusanet has been a leading internet service provider of innovative hospitality solutions dedicated to transforming the guest experience through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service in the Indonesian market. With a strong presence across the country, Nusanet has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence by implementing advanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the modern traveller.
About Nettify
Nettify is a leader in connectivity and innovative entertainment technology, providing comprehensive solutions to the hospitality industry worldwide. With a commitment to innovation, Nettify continually develops unique products and services that address the needs of the post-pandemic world, ensuring a seamless, engaging, and safe experience for guests and cost-effective solutions for the hospitality industry globally, including Indonesia.
For more information, please contact:
Nusanet:
Ali Putera
Email: ali@nusa.net.id
Phone: +62 812 6333 5399
https://www.nusa.net.id
Nettify:
Putri Marita
Email: putri.marita@nettify.com
Phone: +62 852 8008 5099
https://nettify.com
