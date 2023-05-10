When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 09, 2023 FDA Publish Date: May 09, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared soy Company Name: Sodexo Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Strawberry Yogurt & Blueberry Yogurt Parfaits

Sodexo is voluntarily recalling 8 .53oz packages of Simply To Go Strawberry Yogurt Parfaits and 9.24oz packages Simply To Go Blueberry Yogurt Parfaits because they may contain undeclared soy ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Strawberry Yogurt Parfaits and Blueberry Yogurt Parfaits are sold in 8.53oz and 9.24oz plastic cups at Sodexo Food Service locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The affected products have the SELL BY dates up to and including 05/08/2023 printed on the label on the lid.

Recalled products include Simply To Go Strawberry Yogurt Parfaits, 8.53oz, with UPC 477088125794 and Simply To Go Blueberry Yogurt Parfaits, 9.24oz, with UPC 477088156552 and 477088150550. Recalled codes include ALL SELL BY DATES up to and including 05/08/2023

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date.

Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity soy, should not consume the product and discard it immediately.