JETCOOL Technologies Inc. Selected to Receive Over $1.2M in Federal Funding to Develop More Efficient Cooling for Data Centers

/EIN News/ -- Littleton, MA, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETCOOL Technologies Inc. (JetCool) announced today that it has been selected to receive up to $1,265,747 in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of the ARPA-E Cooling Operations Optimized for Leaps in Energy, Reliability, and Carbon Hyperefficiency for Information Processing Systems (COOLERCHIPS) program, which aims to develop high-performance, energy efficient cooling solutions for data centers.

Used to house computers, storage systems, and computing infrastructure, data centers account for approximately 2% of total U.S. electricity consumption while data center cooling can account for up to 40% of data center energy usage overall. By utilizing JetCool's patented microconvective cooling® technology, the energy and cost associated with cooling data centers can be significantly reduced. This technology can help save 11.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and 150 billion liters of water per year, while also preventing 35 million metric tons of CO2 emissions around the world through widespread deployment.

"We are thrilled to receive this award from ARPA-E," said JetCool's CEO, Dr. Bernie Malouin. "It is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication in developing innovative cooling technologies that can reduce energy consumption in data centers while also reducing their carbon footprint. We are excited to continue our work with ARPA-E and look forward to making a positive impact on the data center industry."

JetCool’s selection for DOE's COOLERCHIPS program is a significant milestone for the company and demonstrates its commitment to become an industry leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers. Led by Dr. Ludwig Haber, JetCool's engineering team is comprised of experts in the fields of mechanical and thermal engineering. The team will work to develop energy-efficient, cost-effective liquid cooling solutions to improve the reliability and performance of servers in data centers, reducing downtime and maintenance costs.

JetCool designs and delivers microconvective liquid cooling® technology for high-power electronics, enabling our customers in the data center, high-performance computing, and semiconductor markets to achieve unprecedented compute performance and unrivaled sustainability improvements. https://jetcool.com/

