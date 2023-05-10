Nufactor Receives URAC's 2022 Pioneer Award in Performance Measurement for Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- TEMECULA, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nufactor, Inc., a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., is pleased to announce that it has again been named a 2022 Pioneer in Performance Measurement by URAC. This marks the second consecutive year that Nufactor has received this prestigious award, having also earned it in 2021.

URAC, the nation's foremost independent health care accreditation organization, establishes quality standards aimed at delivering a higher quality of care for all. Nufactor has earned URAC's Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation in recognition of its commitment to excellence in overall patient care.

“Nufactor is honored to receive URAC’s Pioneer Award for the second consecutive year and is proud to be among only 17 specialty pharmacies nationwide to earn this distinction,” says Joe DiStefano, RPh, IgCP®, CSP, vice president, clinical programs. “This continued recognition highlights Nufactor’s dedication to patient care and access and illustrates our alignment with URAC’s enduring mission: ‘exceptional healthcare for all’.”

URAC's Pioneer Award recognizes organizations that have made significant contributions to improving performance measurement within accreditation programs and advancing high-quality care. These organizations engage in activities beyond the mandatory reporting requirements, such as submitting exploratory measures that provide insight into innovative measurement concepts.

"Through the introduction of our Leaders in Performance Measurement program, URAC is recognizing the commitment of URAC-accredited organizations who are promoting trust in the quality of care delivered through performance measurement activities," says Shawn Griffin, MD, president, and CEO.

About Nufactor, Inc.

Nufactor, Inc. is a specialty infusion company and subsidiary of FFF Enterprises Inc., the largest and most trusted specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. Established in 1995, Nufactor offers safe, convenient, and reliable home infusion solutions for patients receiving immunoglobulin, antihemophilic factor, and infliximab. Nufactor has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and URAC's Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation.

About FFF Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor and diversified healthcare organization. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at www.urac.org.

