In-Flight Catering Services Market Set to Witness Unprecedented Growth of USD 27,337.94 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global in-flight catering services market is expected to reach the value of USD 27,337.94 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. This market report also covers pricing analysis and technological advancements in depth.

Airline food services are an aid to make traveling much more interesting and memorable with good food. The in-flight meal is a meal served to passengers onboard a commercial airliner. These meals are prepared by specialist airline catering services and are normally served to passengers using an airline service trolley. Large flight kitchens can have considerable automation involved, including conveyor belts for controlling the pace of meal packaging across different sections of a flight kitchen; the automated plastic wrapping of meal packages; automated washing equipment for catering cutlery and accessories; and automatic rail system for traveling of meal trolleys through different servicing sections among others. The importance of hygiene and safety in-flight catering facilities is of paramount importance. Flight kitchens can have food analysis laboratories on-site to conduct different tests important for compliance with food standards.

In-flight catering services market is fragmented in nature, as it consists of many global players such as dnata, gategroup, Cathay Pacific Catering Services, LSG Group, and Newrest among others. The presence of these companies produces competitive prices for in-flight catering services across the region. Due to the presence of these players at regional and international levels, suppliers and manufacturers offer products with different specifications and characteristics in all budgets. The rising number of airline passengers and non-stop flights is driving market growth. Additionally, the changing lifestyle coupled with increasing disposable income is expected to drive market growth.

OPPORTUNITY

Advancements in the flight food ordering framework

Over the last century, the emphasis on aircraft design has progressively switched from feasibility to safety and to fuel efficiency. However, the sustainability of air travel will entail an improvement in the passenger experience. In particular, passenger comfort and meal experience are at the heart of current requirements. Conventional galleys are replaced by an automatic loading system, while bottles and cans are replaced by fountain drink dispensers using syrups and powders. These new galleys automatically prepare passenger orders and load small carts attached to longitudinal rails located below the overhead bins. Once the targeted seat is reached by the cart, telescopic arms deliver the order to the passenger. As a consequence, the workload of crew members is highly reduced, and they can focus more on safety. While the weight added by the designed system is compensated by the removal of trolleys, weight is saved by removing cans and bottles. Moreover, the new smaller galley design enables more space to be redistributed between passengers so that seat pitch can be increased.

The most prominent players in the In-Flight Catering Services market include.

dnata

gategroup

Cathay Pacific Catering Services

LSG Group

Newrest

SATS Ltd.

Flying Food Group

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

ANA CATERING SERVICE CO., LTD.

Saudi Airlines Catering

Emirates Flight Catering

Brahim's Holdings

Air Culinaire Worldwide

air fayre

EGYPTAIR IN-FLIGHT SERVICES

Air Gourmet

Beha Catering

ABBY'S CATERING

CAFS

AeroChef

DE LUXE LIMITED

Recent Development

In October 2022, in the course of the third quarter, LSG Group was able to secure or extend further airline catering contracts, such as a 3-year contract with Copa Airlines covering 22 stations, as well as with China Southern Airlines in Thailand and GOL in Brazil.

In February 2023, Cathay Pacific Catering Services had a collaboration with VTC to nurture aviation talent in Hong Kong. This has helped the company to gain popularity among the population in Hong Kong.

Key Market Segments Covered in In-Flight Catering Services Industry Research

Food Type

Meals

Convenience Food

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionary

Flight Category

Full-Service Carriers

Low-Cost Carriers

Aircraft Seating Class

Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Catering Type

Retail On Board

Classic Catering

Flight Type

Domestic

International

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising number of airline passengers and non-stop flights

The number of airline passengers and flights is growing due to economic and demographic growth. The growing middle class is stimulating airline activity. Also, there is the emergence of low-cost airlines which offer competitive prices on popular destinations. The traffic handled by an airport is strongly influenced by core activities such as tourism, business, and high-added-value manufacturing. Cities having a strong commercial orientation, such as corporate head offices, experience additional demand for air travel.

The higher the connectivity of the airport, the more air traffic, as it offers options to a wider array of destinations. This is particularly the case for airports acting as major hubs for air carriers. Thus, the rising number of airline passengers and non-stop flights is expected to drive the market's growth.

Changing life style coupled with increasing disposable income

When disposable income increases, there is more money to either save or spend, which naturally leads to a growth in demand. Consumer spending is one of the most important determinants of demand. It creates the demand that keeps companies profitable and hiring new workers. Also, the changing lifestyle of many individuals demands high-quality, premium healthy food even while flying. The individualization of meals and beverages to fulfill customers' unique needs is a growing trend in the food industry. Half of the population prefers convenience food which aids consumers in saving time and effort in meal preparation. Owing to the fast and busy life, the consumption pattern of consumers shifts from raw food to convenience foods. Due to the constant evolution in the consumption pattern of consumers, convenient food has acquired substantial growth across the globe because of the expanding consumer health consciousness and increasing urban lifestyles.

In-Flight Catering Services Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in this In-Flight Catering Services market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Oman, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

North America is expected to dominate the global in-flight catering services market with the largest market share. This share is attributable to the presence of key market players such as dnata, gategroup, Cathay Pacific Catering Services, LSG Group, and Newrest among others. Increasing number of domestic flights and rising passengers demand for in-flight catering services are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period in this region.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the In-Flight Catering Services market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the In-Flight Catering Services market .

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global In-Flight Catering Services Market : Regulations Market Overview Global In-Flight Catering Services Market, By Food Type Global In-Flight Catering Services Market, By Flight Category Global In-Flight Catering Services Market, By Aircraft Seating Class Global In-Flight Catering Services Market, By Catering Type Global In-Flight Catering Services Market, By Flight Type Global In-Flight Catering Services Market, By Region Global In-Flight Catering Services Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

