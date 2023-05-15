Seven Women Unveils New Summer Maternity Collection Inspired by Color Trends for Summer
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer has been one of the most inspiring seasons for painters and artists, from the Renaissance, impressionism to contemporary art. Artists like Claude Monet, Vincent Van Gogh, and Edward Hopper are renowned for their masterful use of vibrant skies, sunflower fields, deep blues, and stark sunlight.
Embrace an artistic spirit in your maternity wardrobe. Seven Women's newly launched maternity collection offers a colourful array of pieces that capture the essence of this vibrant season.
For those that enjoy a simpler, less complicated life, easy dressing when pregnant, while still looking chic is what Seven Women is all about. Keri Russel's character from The Diplomate keeps her style despite the pressures of traditional dressing. Take Seven Women's new collection of basic tops and dresses that can be worn most of the year, even when not pregnant.
For casual occasions, the Pompom Maternity Nursing Dress is the perfect fit. This chiffon maternity dress comes with a w/off shoulder option and elastic waistline and shoulders to facilitate movement during pregnancy and breastfeeding. The textured dots design and the square neckline make it stand out immediately.
Summer is also the best season for outdoor social events. The weather is magnificent, and no one wants to miss the golden hour for pictures. That includes a best friend's wedding, little siblings’ graduation, and cocktail corporate events. Sophie Richie’s recent wedding was dubbed the “Royal Wedding of the Year.” What would a pregnant guest have worn?
Evening glamour shouts black all over the place. Like the grandmaster’s paintings, classics never die. So, for a formal or a black-tie event like a wedding or graduation party, opting for the classic black dress never fails.
Seven Women's Maternity has a beautiful maxi dress that does not sacrifice elegance for comfort. The silky fabric of the Ava Maternity & Nursing Evening Gown in Caviar allows a comfy fit. It creates a nice fall flattering the wearer's figure and impacts with a flattering crossover neckline. Elegance redefined.
Visit the Seven Women store to view Seven Women's new comfortable maternity clothing for this beautiful time of the year. Women can embrace a unique style this summer season by selecting colours that resonate with their personality and radiate confidence.
Seven Women is a leading maternity clothing store with online and multiple physical locations in Canada. It’s committed to helping women enjoy their pregnancy with the most comfortable and trendy clothes for every time of day and event.
Life continues when expecting, so making women feel safe and confident that they look fabulous and stunning everywhere they go is what Seven Women is all about.
For more information about this topic or any other news related to Seven Women, please call 416-949-6687 or contact info@sevenwoman.ca
Alex Zertuche
MRKT360 INC.
+1 416-477-0587
email us here