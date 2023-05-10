FORGE Welcomes Dassault Systèmes as Partner

Leading 3D design, engineering, and manufacturing software developer shares expertise with FORGE’s startups

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORGE announced today that it is partnering with Dassault Systèmes, a 3D design, simulation and manufacturing software company, to support FORGE’s startups and innovators. FORGE is a nonprofit that helps connect innovators with nearby manufacturing resources to help bring new products to market and keep supply chains local. Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Works for Startups program provides free software, training, and co-marketing resources to eligible startups. In addition to offering those resources to FORGE’s network of startups, Dassault Systèmes will hold office hours and host rocket pitches.



“Design and engineering software is an essential part of the design process. Dassault Systèmes’ tools and mentorship will be so valuable to our community,” FORGE executive director Laura Teicher said.

Suchit Jain, vice president, strategy and business development, 3DEXPERIENCE Works, Dassault Systèmes, said “We help startups through one of the most important phases of product development, prototyping. Meanwhile, FORGE helps startups move from prototyping to scale manufacturing too. By combining our expertise and resources, we can empower startups with the capabilities to unlock new opportunities for innovation.”

FORGE’s Partner Network

When it comes to bridging the gap between startups and the local supply chain network, it takes a proverbial village. To continue advancing its vision, FORGE relies on a group of committed partners. These partners do more than sponsor and fund the organization; they invest considerable time and expertise in helping to educate and guide startups through the complex journey from prototype to manufacturing at scale.

About FORGE

Since its founding in 2015, FORGE has helped over 600 innovators take their products from prototype to production and scale. FORGE leverages deep knowledge of the innovation, supply chain and manufacturing spaces to create productive business relationships and foster creative, modern solutions to world problems.

FORGE’s support for startups creating physical products has yielded considerable success. A large percentage of the startup companies that engage with FORGE mature and thrive. FORGE companies have received contracts worth more than $41 million and added more than 5,500 innovation and manufacturing jobs to the economy. Learn more at FORGEimpact.org

