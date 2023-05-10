Distributed Energy Generation Market Study of the Major Uses in the Industry Analysis Report Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 281.88 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.4%, Market Trends –Growing environmental awareness

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global distributed energy generation market is expected to reach USD 744.78 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and supportive government policies regarding the increase of DEG installations in industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) market refers to the production of electricity from small-scale, decentralized energy sources. DEG systems can include solar panels, wind turbines, micro-hydro systems, fuel cells, and other renewable energy sources.

One of the main advantages of DEG is that it can provide electricity to remote or isolated communities that are not connected to a centralized power grid. DEG can also provide a reliable source of electricity in case of power outages, or as a backup power source for critical infrastructure such as hospitals or data centers.

Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Distributed Energy Generation market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Distributed Energy Generation market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Ballard Power Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar Inc., General Electric, Sharp Corporation, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Corporation, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc. and Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-energy-generation-market

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Fuel cells segment dominated the market with a share of 35.7% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and easy conversion to electrical energy. Solar PV is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as it provides clean and quality power.

The Industrial & Commercial segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the lower cost of the product installation. Besides, the supportive government policies such as feed-in-tariff and other subsidies are driving the growth of the market. Owing to the increasing electricity costs, the residential is adopting the renewable energy generation system. Also, government policies such as net metering are expected to encourage the installation of the distributed energy generation system.

Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Distributed Energy Generation market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solar PV

Wind Turbine

Fuel Cells

Diesel Gensets

Natural Gas Gensets

Gas & Steam Turbine

Others

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industrial & Commercial

Residential

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Cobots market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Cobots market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

