Distributed Energy Generation Market Study of the Major Uses in the Industry Analysis Report Forecast 2030

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global distributed energy generation market is expected to reach USD 744.78 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing environmental awareness among consumers and supportive government policies regarding the increase of DEG installations in industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Increasing research and development for the technological advancement of the products is augmenting the demand for the industry.
The Distributed Energy Generation (DEG) market refers to the production of electricity from small-scale, decentralized energy sources. DEG systems can include solar panels, wind turbines, micro-hydro systems, fuel cells, and other renewable energy sources.
One of the main advantages of DEG is that it can provide electricity to remote or isolated communities that are not connected to a centralized power grid. DEG can also provide a reliable source of electricity in case of power outages, or as a backup power source for critical infrastructure such as hospitals or data centers.
Global Distributed Energy Generation Market Highlights:
Regional demand estimation and forecast
Product Mix Matrix
R&D Analysis
Cost-Benefit Analysis
Pre-commodity pricing volatility
Supply chain optimization analysis
Technological updates analysis
Raw Material Sourcing Strategy
Competitive Analysis
Mergers & Acquisitions
Location Quotients Analysis
Carbon Footprint Analysis
Patent Analysis
Vendor Management
Competitive Landscape:
The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Distributed Energy Generation market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Distributed Energy Generation market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:
Ballard Power Systems Inc., Siemens AG, Caterpillar Inc., General Electric, Sharp Corporation, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Corporation, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Rolls-Royce plc. and Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:
Company Profiles
Gross Revenue
Profit margins
Product sales trends
Product pricing
Industry Analysis
Sales & distribution channels
Regional Segmentation:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
Key Points Covered in This Section:
Regional contribution
Estimated revenue generation
Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments
An expected rise in market share
Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate
Some Key Highlights from the Report
The Fuel cells segment dominated the market with a share of 35.7% in 2019 due to its higher efficiencies and easy conversion to electrical energy. Solar PV is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as it provides clean and quality power.
The Industrial & Commercial segment dominated the market in 2019 due to the lower cost of the product installation. Besides, the supportive government policies such as feed-in-tariff and other subsidies are driving the growth of the market. Owing to the increasing electricity costs, the residential is adopting the renewable energy generation system. Also, government policies such as net metering are expected to encourage the installation of the distributed energy generation system.
Asia-Pacific has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing urban population in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.
Market Overview:
The report bifurcates the Distributed Energy Generation market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Technology Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Solar PV
Wind Turbine
Fuel Cells
Diesel Gensets
Natural Gas Gensets
Gas & Steam Turbine
Others
Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Industrial & Commercial
Residential
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Additional information offered by the report:
