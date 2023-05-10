AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2023

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Inventory 2023 2022 %Chg 2023 2022 %Chg Apr 2023 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 17,976 22,501 -20.1 49,209 61,676 -20.2 113,245 40 < 100 HP 5,314 6,157 -13.7 17,294 19,696 -12.2 36,196 100+ HP 2,471 2,353 5.0 7,677 7,305 5.1 9,431 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 25,761 31,011 -16.9 74,180 88,677 -16.3 158,872 4WD Farm Tractors 399 259 54.1 1,296 855 51.6 558 Total Farm Tractors 26,160 31,270 -16.3 75,476 89,532 -15.7 159,430 Self-Prop Combines 564 458 23.1 2,078 1,209 71.9 1,480

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

