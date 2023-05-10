Vaccines Market Expected to Soar with Increasing Demand and Technological Advancements

Vaccines Industry

Global Vaccines Market Expected to Surpass $72 Billion by 2031 Driven by Technological Advancements and Growing Healthcare Awareness

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaccines market has been experiencing steady growth over the years, and it is expected to continue this trend in the coming years. 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $38,061.15 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 6.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031, 𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $72,129.61 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising demand for preventive medicines, and the growth in the geriatric population are some of the factors driving the growth of the vaccines market. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly accelerated the growth of the market, with the development and rollout of vaccines to combat the virus.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫.

Technology Type:

Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines: This technology involves the use of genetically engineered proteins to trigger an immune response. Conjugate vaccines, on the other hand, involve linking the antigen to a carrier protein to enhance the immune response.

Live Attenuated Vaccines: These vaccines use weakened, but live, viruses or bacteria to trigger an immune response. They are highly effective and provide long-term immunity.

Inactivated Vaccines: These vaccines use dead viruses or bacteria to trigger an immune response. They are safe and effective but may require booster shots to maintain immunity.

Toxoid Vaccines: These vaccines use a toxin produced by a virus or bacteria to trigger an immune response. They are primarily used to prevent diseases caused by toxins.

Others: This category includes various vaccine technologies such as nucleic acid vaccines, virus-like particle vaccines, and protein subunit vaccines.

Indication:

Pneumococcal Disease: This vaccine is used to prevent infections caused by the Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria, which can cause pneumonia, meningitis, and other infections.

Influenza: This vaccine is used to prevent seasonal flu caused by various strains of the influenza virus.

Human Papilloma Virus: This vaccine is used to prevent infections caused by the human papillomavirus, which can cause cervical cancer, genital warts, and other types of cancer.

Meningococcal Disease: This vaccine is used to prevent infections caused by the Neisseria meningitidis bacteria, which can cause meningitis and sepsis.

Rotavirus: This vaccine is used to prevent infections caused by the rotavirus, which can cause severe diarrhea and dehydration in young children.

Varicella: This vaccine is used to prevent infections caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which can cause chickenpox and shingles.

Measles, Mumps, & Rubella: This vaccine is used to prevent infections caused by the measles, mumps, and rubella viruses.

Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus (DTP): This vaccine is used to prevent infections caused by the diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus bacteria.

Polio: This vaccine is used to prevent infections caused by the poliovirus, which can cause paralysis.

Hepatitis: This vaccine is used to prevent infections caused by the hepatitis A and B viruses.

Other Indications: This category includes various other vaccines used to prevent diseases such as tuberculosis, typhoid fever, and yellow fever.

End User:

Paediatric: This category includes vaccines administered to children to prevent various diseases.

Adults: This category includes vaccines administered to adults, such as the flu vaccine and the shingles vaccine.

Travellers: This category includes vaccines recommended for individuals traveling to regions with a high risk of certain infectious diseases, such as yellow fever or typhoid fever.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:



North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The North American vaccines market is the largest in the world, driven by a high demand for vaccines due to an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, favorable government policies, and increased funding for research and development.

Europe: This region includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The European vaccines market is driven by increasing awareness about the importance of vaccination, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and a growing geriatric population.

Asia-Pacific: This region includes Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific vaccines market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for vaccines, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

LAMEA: This region includes Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The LAMEA vaccines market is expected to witness significant growth due to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, and rising investments in research and development.

