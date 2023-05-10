Tape Storage Market to Reach a Massive $9.42 Billion Sales by 2030

Tape Storage Market Trends

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tape storage market was pegged at $4.31 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $9.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in data volumes, rise in adoption of tape storage by large enterprises, surge in threats of ransom ware attacks on organizational networks, and growth in industrialization drive the global tape storage market. Based on technology, the LTO 8 segment held the major share in 2019. Based on geography, on the other hand, North America appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.

The key players profiled in the Tape Storage Market report include Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, Overland Tandberg, QStar Technologies, Inc., QUALSTAR CORP., Quantum Corporation, and Spectra Logic Corporation.

These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Tape Storage Market. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every Tape Storage Market player.

The Tape Storage Market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Vendors with extensive technical and financial resources are expected to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors because they can cater to Tape Storage Market demands. The competitive environment in this market is expected to increase as technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors increase.

The report offers a thorough analysis of the Tape Storage Market with a detailed study of various aspects of the industry such as market dynamics, vital segments, major geographies, key players, and competitive landscape. The report provides a clear picture of the current market situation and future Tape Storage Market trends based on the impact of various dynamics and vital forces influencing the growth.

The Tape Storage Market drivers and opportunities contributing to the growth are acknowledged in the industry dynamics. Besides, challenges and restraints that hold the potential to hamper market growth are also premeditated in the Tape Storage Market. Porter's five forces analysis is delivered through the report which precisely highlights the effects of key forces on the Tape Storage Market.

The report offers revenue size and estimations analyzing the market through various segments. Based on the influence of numerous industry dynamics and important variables driving the Tape Storage Market, the research gives a detailed picture of the present market condition and future trends.

This research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs, which largely include interviews with Tape Storage Market participants, reliable statistics, and regional intelligence.

Questions Answered in the Report:

Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Tape Storage Market?

Q2. What is the leading applications of Market?

Q3. Which is the largest regional market?

Q4. What is the estimated revenue size of Tape Storage Market?

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share?

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global tape storage market size along with the current global tape storage market trend and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

• The overall tape storage market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The tape storage market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

Tape Storage Market Report Highlights

BY COMPONENT

• Tape Cartridges

• Tape Vault

BY TECHNOLOGY

• LTO-1 to LTO-5

• LTO-6

• LTO-7

• LTO-8

• LTO-9

• DDS-1

• DDS-2

• DDS-3

• DDS-4

• DLT IV

BY CAPACITY

• Less Than 1 TB

• 1 TB to 200 TB

• 201 TB to 999 TB

• 1 PB to 100 PB

• More Than 100 PB

BY USE CASE

• Archiving

• Backup

BY END USE

• Cloud Providers

• Data Center

• Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Oil & Gas

• Government & Defense

By Region

• North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)