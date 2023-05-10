Remote Patient Monitoring Market Projected to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022

Remote Patient Monitoring Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote patient monitoring is a rapidly growing market in the healthcare industry, which enables medical professionals to remotely monitor and manage the health of their patients using advanced technology. This technology includes wearable devices, mobile health apps, and other connected devices that can collect and transmit vital health data from patients to their healthcare providers in real-time.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1.9 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 16.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031, 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐭𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $8.5 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031.

This significant growth is due to the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring services, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing aging population, and the need to reduce healthcare costs by providing remote care. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of remote patient monitoring, as healthcare providers looked for ways to maintain patient care while minimizing in-person visits.

Key Market Players

1. Aerotel Medical Systems (1988)

2. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

3. Boston Scientific

4. General Electric Company

5. Nihon Kohden

6. Medtronic Plc

7. Masimo

8. Abbott Laboratories

9. Johnson and Johnson

10. Omron

The RPM market can be segmented based on the condition being monitored, including Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Blood Pressure, Mental Health, and Others.

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) monitoring is a vital component of remote patient monitoring, given the high incidence of the disease worldwide. RPM for CHF includes monitoring of weight, blood pressure, and heart rate to prevent hospitalization and improve quality of life.

Diabetes management through RPM helps patients monitor their blood glucose levels, track insulin doses, and manage their diet and physical activity to control their condition better and prevent complications such as neuropathy, retinopathy, and nephropathy.

RPM for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) helps patients monitor their oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, and lung function, thereby preventing exacerbations and improving their quality of life.

Blood pressure monitoring through RPM allows patients to monitor their blood pressure regularly and provides healthcare professionals with real-time data to adjust medication doses and prevent complications such as heart attack and stroke.

Mental health monitoring through RPM is also an emerging area of focus, with tools that enable remote monitoring and treatment of conditions such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder.

The RPM market can also be segmented based on components, including devices and software. RPM devices include wearable devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, blood glucose monitors, and blood pressure cuffs, which collect and transmit data to healthcare professionals.

RPM software includes platforms that aggregate and analyze data from RPM devices and provide healthcare professionals with real-time alerts and notifications. These platforms also enable remote consultations, video conferencing, and messaging between patients and healthcare professionals.

North America is the largest market for remote patient monitoring, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the adoption of digital health technologies, and the need for cost-effective and convenient healthcare solutions. The United States is the leading market in the region, with a large number of companies offering RPM solutions and strong government support for healthcare innovation.

Europe is another significant market for remote patient monitoring, with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy being the leading countries in the region. The growth of the European RPM market is driven by factors such as an aging population, rising healthcare costs, and government initiatives promoting the adoption of digital health technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for remote patient monitoring, driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the adoption of digital health technologies. Japan, China, and India are the leading markets in the region, with a large number of companies offering RPM solutions and government support for healthcare innovation.

The LAMEA region is also expected to see significant growth in the RPM market, driven by factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and government initiatives promoting the adoption of digital health technologies. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are the leading markets in the region.

