Unity Bank Selected for the ICBA Best-Performing Banks 2023 List

Unity is Only New Jersey Headquartered Bank Recognized on the Annual Ranking

CLINTON, N.J., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) has selected Unity Bank for its Best-Performing Banks 2023 list, which annually ranks the top community banks in the country.



Unity, the only New Jersey headquartered bank selected for the honor, was listed at number 25 out of 352 ICBA member banks with assets of $1 billion or higher. Unity holds about $2.5 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits.

“We are honored to make this prestigious list of the top performing community banks in the U.S.,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “As a conservatively run and profitable community bank, we are well-capitalized and well-positioned to continue to serve our customers and community. The ICBA recognition is a tribute to our employees, board and management team for delivering value for our shareholders and customers by maintaining the bank’s financial strength and investing in our future.”

ICBA compiles the rankings by recognizing community banks who are high performers over several years. Using Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) data, ICBA takes into account pre-tax return-on-assets (ROA) figures from the past three years, with the most recent year weighted at three times, second most recent year at two times and third most recent year at one time. ICBA then divides the community banks into three broad segments based on asset size and ranks each segment based on the three-year weighted average ROA. A bank must have a rating of C or higher by Kroll Bond Ratings (formerly LACE) to be considered for ranking.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks employ nearly 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding $5.8 trillion in assets, $4.8 trillion in deposits, and $3.8 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org .

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 20 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance for deposits with member banks, please visit FDIC.gov .