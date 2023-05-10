Mod-Kit Fencing: Reusable, Reconfigurable and Portable Event Fencing with HUGE ROI For Event Rental Companies

Mod-Fence Temporary & Portable Event Fencing Mod-Kits Event Fence Kits Mod-Cart Event Fence Transport and Storage Carts

Mod-Kit Fencing is available in Mod-Traditional and Mod-Picket Fence panel styles, and are the perfect fence starter kits for any event rental company.

Our new Mod-Kits offer huge paybacks for rental companies and event clients. Use the same Mod-Kit for a variety of events over and over again!” — Gauro Coen

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mod-Fence Systems, the leading supplier and distributor of modular, premium and portable vinyl PVC fencing, is thrilled to announce the launch of additional event fence product options that provide clients with a huge return on investment -- Mod-Kits are also currently on sale through the Mod-Fence website.The new event fence product additions, Mod-Kits, are designed to provide customers with a comprehensive range and variety of premium event fencing solutions and design options.Mod-Kit Fencing is available in both Mod-Traditional and Mod-Picket Fence panel styles, giving event rental companies, venues, resorts, hotels, golf clubs, sporting arenas, theme parks and more the perfect portable and temporary fence starter kits that offer clients a large return on investment in a just a few uses.The Mod-Kit 60 and Mod-Kit 120 are lightweight, portable, reusable, durable and simple to clean, making them an ideal solution for hosting any type of event. Fence panels are chic, pristine and offer a clean and modern aesthetic. Mod-Kit Fencing is used in any location where an elegant, yet effective temporary fence setup and layout is needed.The Mod-Kit 60 and Mod-Kit 120 are designed to be reconfigurable, allowing for a variety of different configurations, layouts and setups to fit any event space or specific design needs.The Mod-Kit 60 is a 60ft linear fence starter kit, while the Mod-Kit 120 is a 120ft linear fence starter kit. Both kits come with all the necessary components for easy setup and take down, and are designed to be used multiple times for a huge return on investment.The Mod-Kit 60 includes 10 Event Fence Panels and 12 Post Connectors for 60ft of linear fencing. The Mod-Kit 120 includes 20 Event Fence Panels and 24 Post Connectors for 120ft of linear fencing.The universal Mod-Post Pivot Connectors work with both fence style systems, providing clients with unparalleled design flexibility for an unlimited number of setups, layouts and configurations. The new proprietary multi-functional pivoting post connectors feature a hook and loop connection system without any tools required for installation. Once connected, fence panels can pivot 180° degrees, allowing users to quickly and easily rearrange or adjust as needs change.Add their new Mod-Cart Transport Fence Cart to make fence setup, storage and transport simple.Mod-Kit Fencing is the perfect solution for any event rental company or venue in need of elegant, lightweight and portable event fencing. With its reconfigurable design, Mod-Kit Fencing is sure to meet the needs of any event space or client.Fencing can also be purchased by individual Fence Panels as well.###Mod-Fence Systems, a Division of FloorEXP Inc. specializes in selling and renting premium, portable and modular fencing for tent events, amusement parks, golf courses, state fairs and any location where an attractive, yet durable, space delineator is required.If you would like additional information about Mod-Fence Systems, please call 562-270-1677 or email sales@mod-fence.com.

Portable and Modular Event Fencing With Hundreds of Uses