Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market is All Set to Soar High, Hitting a Whopping $22.10 Billion Sales by 2030

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Trends

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market garnered $425.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $22.10 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 52.1% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in adoption of IoT devices and surge in penetration of cellular IoT networks drive the growth of the global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market. Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. Production activities of NB-IoT chipset stopped due to lockdown implemented across many countries.

The key players profiled in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market report include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, Nordic Semiconductor, Sanechips Co. Ltd., Samsung Group, MediaTek Inc., Sercomm Corporation, Sequans Communications S.A., U-blox Holding AG

These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market player.

The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Vendors with extensive technical and financial resources are expected to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors because they can cater to Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market demands. The competitive environment in this market is expected to increase as technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors increase.

The report offers a thorough analysis of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market with a detailed study of various aspects of the industry such as market dynamics, vital segments, major geographies, key players, and competitive landscape. The report provides a clear picture of the current market situation and future Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market trends based on the impact of various dynamics and vital forces influencing the growth.

The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market drivers and opportunities contributing to the growth are acknowledged in the industry dynamics. Besides, challenges and restraints that hold the potential to hamper market growth are also premeditated in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market. Porter's five forces analysis is delivered through the report which precisely highlights the effects of key forces on the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market.

The report offers revenue size and estimations analyzing the market through various segments. Based on the influence of numerous industry dynamics and important variables driving the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market, the research gives a detailed picture of the present market condition and future trends.

This research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs, which largely include interviews with Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market participants, reliable statistics, and regional intelligence.

Questions Answered in the Report:

Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market?

Q2. What is the leading applications of Market?

Q3. Which is the largest regional market?

Q4. What is the estimated revenue size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market?

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share?

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Report Highlights

By component

• Hardware

• Software

By Deployment

• Guard

• In-band

• Standalone

By Application

• Smart Meters

• Smart Parking

• Trackers

• Alarms & Detectors

• Wearable Devices

• Other Devices

By Industry Vertical

• Agriculture

• Automotive & Transportation

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Infrastructure

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

