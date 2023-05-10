Governor Abbott Announces Counties Added To Winter Storm Mara Federal Disaster Declaration

May 10, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has added eight more Texas counties to the federal Major Disaster Declaration for Winter Storm Mara.



“I thank the Federal Emergency Management Agency for updating their federal disaster declaration to include these eight additional Texas counties,” said Governor Abbott. “This update will help support ongoing recovery efforts in Texas communities impacted by Winter Storm Mara in February. The State of Texas continues to work diligently with our federal and local partners to address damage that occurred as a result of this storm, and I look forward to working with FEMA to ensure all qualifying counties are added to the federal disaster declaration.”



Three of the eight counties added—Falls, Hopkins, and Red River—were included in the Governor’s original disaster declaration request sent to President Joe Biden earlier this year. The additional five counties—Anderson, Gillespie, Kerr, Kimble, and Limestone—were approved based on certified damage assessments following the winter storm.



In February, Governor Abbott originally requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for 23 Texas counties, of which 13 were initially approved in April. Today's announcement brings the total approved counties in the federal disaster declaration to 21 counties.



A Major Disaster Declaration grants access to FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program, which allows eligible public and non-profit entities in the approved counties to access supplemental grant funding for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings, equipment and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities. The Major Disaster Declaration also authorizes additional FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources to be made available statewide. At the Governor’s direction, TDEM continues to work with local, state, and federal partners to ensure all Texas counties meeting federally set PA thresholds are added to this federal disaster declaration.



This is the latest action in the state’s response to and recovery from Winter Storm Mara: